Canadian Mental Health Association introduces BounceBack®

National expansion supported with funds from Bell Let’s Talk

Toronto, November 18, 2020 – The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) today announced the introduction of CMHA’s BounceBack® program to residents in the Atlantic provinces, Québec, Saskatchewan, Alberta and the Yukon, and further expansion of the program in Manitoba thanks to a $1 million donation from Bell Let’s Talk announced earlier this year.

“We are proud to be able to introduce this proven mental health program to more Canadians,” said Margaret Eaton, National CEO, CMHA. “COVID-19 is here now, but the mental health impacts will last long after the pandemic is over. BounceBack can help people build new skills and better adapt to the challenges we’re all facing.”

BounceBack is a free, guided self-help program effective in helping adults and youth 15+ manage low mood, mild to moderate depression, anxiety, stress or worry. Through telephone coaching and a selection of skill-building workbooks to choose from, participants can customize their own program, learn ways to overcome their symptoms and improve their mental well-being now and in the future.

“Through the expansion of BounceBack, CMHA will be bringing vital support to Canadians on a national scale in this time of crisis and uncertainty,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk. “As demand for mental health supports increases due to COVID-19, Bell Let’s Talk is proud to help CMHA grow the reach of its proven BounceBack program. It’s a key initiative in the special Bell Let’s Talk funding program for leading Canadian mental health organizations developed in response to the COVID crisis.”

Based on cognitive behavioural therapy, BounceBack has been shown to reduce depressive and anxiety symptoms by 50% at program completion. The donation from Bell Let’s Talk has enabled CMHA to leverage existing expertise in BC, Ontario and Manitoba, where the program is already funded by governments and donors, to expand the impact of this evidence-based program to more Canadians.

Available in English and French, the program is free to all participants and will be delivered by coaches who are extensively trained and overseen by clinical psychologists. Participants can be referred by a primary care provider or choose to self-refer as long as they’re connected with a primary care provider, providing Canadians more choice in accessing support from home. The expansion also makes the program available across the north to people living in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Bell Let’s Talk funding has supported the creation of a national website and toll-free number where Canadians can learn about BounceBack and discover if it is right for them. For individuals interested in registering for the program, please visit cmha.ca/BounceBack.

Bell announced a $5 million increase in Bell Let’s Talk funding in response to COVID-19 with immediate support for 5 organizations delivering urgent mental health support on the front lines of Canadian communities, including $1 million to expand BounceBack. The BounceBack investment builds on an earlier $250,000 donation to CMHA in March to support the organization’s COVID-19 response.

About Bell Let’s Talk

Bell Let’s Talk promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, visit cmha.ca.

