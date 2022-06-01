Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Bell MTS launch new grant program

WINNIPEG, MB, May 31, 2022 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are proud to partner with Bell MTS on a new grant program to help over 100 youth play football in 2022 by covering registration costs.

The new grant will support families who require financial assistance, providing an opportunity for youth to register at one of the 14 clubs affiliated with the Manitoba Minor Football Association (MMFA).

“There is a position on the football field for everyone,” said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. “These grants will help remove financial barriers so all youth can try football. We are honoured to work with Bell MTS on this initiative; their support in our community is overwhelming and a huge help to amateur football and families in Manitoba.”

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are committed to continue their efforts to grow youth football by looking for ways to make the game more accessible in the province.

"We’re proud to continue our ongoing major partnership with the Blue Bombers as we take our support for our home team to the grassroots level," said Ryan Klassen, Vice Chair of Bell MTS & Western Canada. "This Bell for Better initiative is an important part of our commitment to invest in the communities where we live and work. We are thrilled to support the next generation of youth football players in Manitoba.”

Grants of up to $400 will be available to help families pay for registration fees for tackle football programs offered through the MMFA. Applications can be submitted online at www.bluebombers.com/youth-football-bellmts.

