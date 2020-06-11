Western partners with Bell on 5G research initiative

LONDON, ON, June 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - To accelerate 5G innovation in Canada, Western has partnered with Bell Canada to create an advanced 5G research centre – turning the campus into a 'living lab' that will help shape smarter cities and communications systems, boost drone security, better manage business continuity, and more.

Bell will invest $2.7 million and deploy 5G network equipment and infrastructure throughout the Western campus. The partnership will also fund research and development initiatives, training opportunities, and technological innovations.

"We continue to look for innovative partnerships that put our research community in a position to have real impact on society," said Sarah Prichard, Acting Vice-President (Research). "By using campus as a 'living lab' for new technologies like 5G, we're offering a unique opportunity to ask a full range of important questions across disciplines."

The partnership will study 5G applications, including virtual and augmented reality use; smart vehicle and smart city applications; autonomous vehicles; industrial Internet of Things applications; multi-access edge computing; battery and small cell research; machine learning; artificial intelligence; and other technology for use in fields such as medicine, agriculture, transportation, and communications.

"Bell is pleased to further our relationship with one of Canada's most respected universities, combining Bell's technology expertise and Western's excellence in academic research," said Wade Oosterman, MBA'86, Bell's Vice Chair and Group President. "We look forward to the contributions we will make together to keep Canada at the forefront of global network innovation."

At Western, the partnership opens the doors to a range of research possibilities touching all corners of campus, including studies by:

Engineering professor Xianbin Wang , whose work improves security, efficiency and reliability of wireless communications;

, whose work improves security, efficiency and reliability of wireless communications; Science professor Anwar Haque , whose research maximizes the efficiency and security of autonomous drones, connected vehicles and smart cities and homes;

, whose research maximizes the efficiency and security of autonomous drones, connected vehicles and smart cities and homes; Ivey Business School professor Bissan Ghaddar, whose work explores the intersection of smart cities, the Internet of Things, and optimization models applied to personal mobility; and

Ivey Business School professor Joe Naoum-Sawaya , whose research advances energy, water, mobility and telecommunications within smart cities.

"5G technology is about better connectivity," said Mark Daley, Special Advisor to the President on Data Strategy. "Connectivity, across disciplines and with partners, is a core value of Western's research culture. This partnership will enable research that is built on both the better technical connectivity of 5G technology, and the interdisciplinary connectivity between Western and Bell."

About Western

Western University delivers an academic experience second to none. Since 1878, The Western Experience has combined academic excellence with life-long opportunities for intellectual, social and cultural growth in order to better serve our communities. Our research excellence expands knowledge and drives discovery with real-world application. Western attracts individuals with a broad worldview, seeking to study, influence and lead in the international community.

About Bell

Canada's largest communications company with more than 22 million consumer and business connections, Bell provides advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE). To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

