Virgin Mobile Canada turns on Virgin TV

Virgin TV app now available to Virgin Internet Members in Ontario and Québec

Watch top shows, live sports and more – any time and on any screen

Access to over 240 live and on-demand channels – 50+ channels starts at just $35

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Virgin Mobile Canada has turned on Virgin TV, a completely new way for Virgin Internet Members in Ontario and Québec to get the hottest live and on-demand TV shows and live sports on any screen you want.

"We're super excited to offer Members a new way to get all their favourite TV anywhere, anytime and at a great price, all with our easy to use Virgin TV app," said Jennifer Posnikoff, Virgin's Director of Marketing. "With access to the top TV shows, the return of live major league sports, special events and all kinds of on-demand content, Virgin TV lets you watch like a boss at home or on the go."

Virgin TV is an app-based service that doesn't require a traditional TV set-top box or installation, and it works on all your favourite devices – iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast. Available at the App Store and Google Play , the Virgin TV app lets you watch 2 streams at once, pause and rewind live TV, resume on-demand programs where you left off, and track all the top trending shows.

Members can catch all the drama, all the action and all the game day thrills with shows like In The Dark, The Daily Show, 90 Day Fiancé and live sports on TSN and Sportsnet. The Virgin TV core package includes more than 50 channels, including CTV Drama Channel, CP24, Food Network, HGTV, TLC and all the major Canadian and US networks. You can add channels à la carte or with add-on packs, and also get Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz streaming to fully customize your package.

Members already love our award-winning customer service and our awesome tech team is ready to offer a hand 24/7. And don't forget our Member Benefits with sweet deals on fashion, entertainment, food and chances to win some amazing VIP experiences.

Virgin TV is a subscription-based service available exclusively to Virgin Internet Members with 15 Mbps or higher Unlimited Virgin Internet plans. There's no long-term contract required, and current Virgin Internet Members can add Virgin TV starting from $35. Virgin Internet + TV is available starting at $85.

For more information and to check availability, please visit VirginMobile.ca, give us a call 1-888-999-2321, or hook up at a Virgin Mobile or The Source store.

