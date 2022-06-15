The fastest network just got faster: Bell introduces 3-gigabit Internet service to Québec City

Download speeds of 3 gigabits per second, upload speeds of 3 gigabits per second, now available in Québec City

QUÉBEC CITY, June 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today in Québec City, Bell introduced the fastest Internet speeds ever seen in Québec. Bell pure fibre Internet service now offers download speeds of 3 Gbps (gigabits per second), as well as upload speeds of 3 Gbps, providing a faster experience while working or learning from home, and doing the things you love the most, with upload and download speeds that cable cannot deliver.

"Ten years ago, Québec City was the first city in Québec to have access to Bell's fibre to the home technology, and today Bell is proud to introduce the fastest speeds in Québec to its the citizens. Our customers can now get download speeds of 3 gigabits per second, 2 times faster than cable and upload speeds of 3 gigabits per second, which is 30 times faster than cable. We look forward to continuing to deliver the speed and reliability that our customers need so that they can do what they need to do online even faster."

- Karine Moses, Bell Vice Chair, Québec

Many customers have multiple devices connected throughout the home and in use at the same time. Bell's unlimited pure fibre package comes with the Home Hub 4000 with Wi-Fi 6, the latest Wi-Fi technology on the market. Wi-Fi 6 enables customers to stream, share, learn, work from home, conduct video calls, game and do everything they need to do on their devices simultaneously, without sacrificing speed and performance.

Unlimited pure fibre 3 gigabits per second is now available in eligible areas of Québec City and will soon roll out in other regions of Québec. Customers can enjoy gigabit speeds starting from just $79.95/month. For full details, please visit Bell.ca/uploadspeed

Quick facts:

Connecting more Canadians with the fastest ranked Internet service

Bell is the first major Internet service provider to offer these speeds in Québec

3 gigabits per second pure fibre Internet is available now in most areas of Québec City and will soon roll out if more areas of the province.

In 2022, Bell is undertaking its most aggressive fibre buildout ever, with plans to reach up to 900,000 more homes and businesses across most of Canada with direct fibre connections. This project is part of Bell's historic two-year capital expenditure program of almost $10 billion, now in its second year, to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks.

Last year, Bell was named the Best Gaming Internet provider among Canada's major providers in PCMag Best Gaming ISPs 2022 report . This award is in addition to its ranking as fastest Internet provider in Québec according to the PCMag Fastest ISPs 2021 Canada report.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

