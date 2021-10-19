TSN Takes 5G View Courtside with National Coverage of the Toronto Raptors

– TSN 5G View available for Toronto Raptors home games on TSN starting tomorrow night as the Raptors host the Washington Wizards in their season opener

– Innovative 5G technology takes fans into the game on their smartphones, rotating around the action live within the TSN app

– TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS continues to be available for Montréal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs regional home game broadcasts on TSN and RDS

TORONTO (October 19, 2021) – TSN announced today the expansion of TSN 5G View, the exclusive in-app feature powered by Bell’s mobile 5G network, for TSN’s coverage of Toronto Raptors home games. Basketball fans across Canada can experience the game like never before by controlling the angle on every play, starting with TSN’s coverage of the Raptors’ season opener against the Washington Wizards tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct. 20) at 7 p.m. ET on TSN.

As the team returns to Toronto following a 19-month absence, Raptors fans who subscribe to TSN on the Bell 5G network with a 5G device can use the innovative TSN 5G View technology to control their viewing angle on every play from their mobile device. Fans can get up close to every dunk, three-pointer, steal, and block with zoom, pause, rewind, and slow motion, as well as nearly 360° replay capabilities made possible with Bell’s superfast, high-capacity mobile 5G network.

“We are excited to bring this exciting new game experience to Raptors fans across Canada,” said Nauby Jacob, Bell Media’s Senior Vice President, Product Platforms. “With TSN 5G View, fans can experience the game and control what they see from every possible angle, directly from their 5G mobile device.”

Highlights of TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS include:

5G View : a live, interactive feature that allows viewers to control what they see from any angle with nearly 360° views, rewind and re-watch a play, and zoom in at any time during a live game

: a live, interactive feature that allows viewers to control what they see from any angle with nearly 360° views, rewind and re-watch a play, and zoom in at any time during a live game 5G View on-demand highlights: experience the same immersive capabilities as the live interactive view with showcased highlights during the broadcast and post-game.

TSN 5G View also continues to be available for TSN’s live regional hockey coverage of Montréal Canadiens home games (beginning tonight at 7 p.m. ET against the San Jose Sharks) and Toronto Maple Leafs home games (beginning Friday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. ET against the San Jose Sharks).

TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS is the latest innovation leveraging Bell 5G technology to deliver an enhanced mobile experience. With the fastest mobile data speeds in the country and ultra-low latency, Bell 5G helps TSN and RDS connect a fan’s smartphone to the in-game cameras with lightning-fast response. 5G View is enabled by the strategic agreement between Bell and Amazon Web Services (AWS) that is delivering a seamless 5G experience for customers across Canada supported by the Bell Cloud.

TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS mobile viewing options are available exclusively to TSN and RDS app users (direct subscription or through a TV package) with a Bell Mobility 5G device when they download the latest app release. The feature is available at no additional charge though data charges may apply depending on a customer’s service plan.

Eligible customers can download the TSN and RDS apps directly from the Google Play and Apple App stores.

For more, visit TSN.ca/5Gview.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

@TSN_Sports

Facebook.com/TSN

Instagram.com/TSN_Official

YouTube.com/TSNCanada

About TSN

TSN is Canada’s Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN Direct, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, now featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network’s deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montréal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf’s Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, UFC, and NCAA March Madness. TSN comes from Bell Media, Canada’s premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca.

For More Information:

Rob Duffy, 416.384.5717, Rob.Duffy@bellmedia.ca