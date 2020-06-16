Revivre goes digital to support even more Canadians during COVID-19

Bell Let’s Talk donation kicks off fundraising campaign

Montréal, June 16, 2020 – Revivre, a leader in the field of mental health, is going digital with the launch of virtual services to help meet growing demand for mental health support while respecting social distancing measures linked to COVID‑19, supported by a new fundraising campaign SolidaiRevivre. Thanks to a commitment of $650,000 from Bell Let’s Talk and the support of many other stakeholders, including National Bank, Echo Foundation, Fondation Casse-Tête, Hewitt Foundation, and Power Corporation of Canada, the campaign is well on its way to achieving its $3,000,000 goal.

Revivre’s virtual service offering:

Workshops based on e-learning and on-line interventions – both individual and group – using interactive tools

Developed using Revivre’s in-house expertise with the support of mental health researchers

Based on the concept of self-management support, empowering people to assume responsibility for their own health to:

Reduce symptoms



Prevent relapses



Improve their day-to-day well-being



Available in French and English

Quickly offer clinically validated tools to all who need them

Every year, 1.6 million Canadians report having unmet mental health needs. This figure is increasing as the current health and economic crisis is causing growing numbers of people to experience insecurity, uncertainty, and grief. At the same time, social distancing rules now in place make it impossible to hold face-to-face meetings and workshops. The use of digital technology will enable Revivre to safely offer much-needed support to more Canadians during the pandemic as well as during the ensuing mental health crisis.

Workplaces with growing needs

As employees see their working conditions change the need for mental health support is also growing in the workplace. Unfortunately, during this time of crisis, few companies have the means to invest in the mental health of their staff. Revivre’s virtual services will help them provide the necessary tools to support their employees and managers.

Quotes

“Mental health is the challenge of the 21st century, and our leaders know it. That’s why, during this crisis, our services have been declared essential. But we lack the means to support everyone who needs it. During this tumultuous period, we are seeing an unprecedented increase in demand, which will only intensify in the coming months and years. With this innovation, we aim to increase our ability to help as many people as possible throughout Canada.

Jean-Rémy Provost, Executive director, Revivre

“Bell Let’s Talk is proud to put our support behind SolidaiRevivre as Presenting Partner, and to help Revivre develop and expand its virtual program to reach even more people across Québec and Canada. As demand for mental health supports has surged with the increased isolation and stress brought on by the COVID‑19 crisis, Revivre’s bilingual virtual workshops and support groups will enable more people struggling with stress and anxiety to practice self-care and better manage their symptoms.”

Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE and Bell Canada

“Mental health disorders pose a serious societal challenge and affect people of all ages, origins and backgrounds. That’s why organizations like Revivre that support mental health are essential, especially in the current context. National Bank is proud to support this cause that we’ve been invested in for many years, and the SolidaiRevivre fundraising campaign.”

Louis Vachon, President and CEO, National Bank

About Revivre

Founded in 1991, Revivre is a centre of mental health expertise and support, recognized as a benchmark in the management of common mental health issues. In almost thirty years, Revivre has carried out almost 350,000 interventions, and its website is consulted by more than 900,000 unique visitors annually. The organization’s services are offered throughout Quebec in collaboration with 65 partner organizations. These services adopt an innovative approach of supporting self-management, empowering individuals affected by anxiety, depression, or bipolar disorder to take responsibility for their own health. All services are bilingual and designed to be integrated in both the workplace and the ecosystem of community services and social support programs. https://www.revivre.org/

