One week until Bell Let's Talk Day: Thanks to all our partners!
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk Day is just a week away, and we would like to thank the hundreds of organizations in every corner of Canada that are helping make the world's biggest mental health conversation happen.
"Each of these fantastic organizations is stepping up to highlight mental health and Bell Let's Talk Day while also taking action to make a difference within their own organizations and communities," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "We thank them all sincerely for their engagement and support – now more than ever as we confront the ongoing mental health impacts of these challenging times."
The list of organizations supporting Bell Let's Talk Day includes media creators and distributors, social media platforms, governments, the military, unions, sports teams and athletic organizations, festivals, associations, corporations and competitors.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, many have found innovative ways to engage virtually – including the more than 200 Canadian universities and colleges taking part in this year's Bell Let's Talk Campus Campaign.
Bell Let's Talk thanks the following organizations for taking action to support and promote Canada's mental health:
Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television
Gorditos
Pelmorex
Adapt Media
Government of Canada
Alliance Sport-Études
Graham Boeckh Foundation
Place Bell
ASEQ/Student Care
Groupe Mirault
Postmedia
Association des collèges privés du Québec
The Halifax-Chronicle Herald
Post-Moderne
Association québécoise de la production médiatique
Hamilton Bulldogs
Quebec Seniors' Housing Group (QSHG)
Atlantic University Sport
Hot Docs
Raptors 905
Au Contraire Film Festival
iHeartRadio
REC Media
Banff World Media Festival
IMAGI
Ricardo
BC Place
Impérial Bell
Rodeo Prod. Inc.
Bell Media
Indigo Books and Music Inc.
Rogers
Black Professionals in Tech Network
The Rossy Foundation
BLVD
Jeune Chambre de commerce de Montréal
RNC Media
Brampton Beast
JPG Design
Rouge Media
Branded Cities
Just for Laughs
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Cablevision
Keolis Canada
The Saint John Telegraph Journal
Calgary Stampede
Kijiji
Saltwire
Canada Basketball
Kitchener Rangers
Snap Inc.
Canada West
L'actualité
SOCIETY @ M.E.
Canadian Armed Forces
La Presse
South Shore Breaker
Canadian Association of College & University Student Services
Laval Rocket
Sport Media
The Canadian Club Montréal
Le Massif
Spotify
Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association
Leclerc Communications Inc.
Stingray
Canadian Olympic Committee
Les Affaires
Super Channel
Canadian Paralympic Committee
Les Lignes du Fjord
Target Outdoor
Captivate
lg2
Télé Quebec
Cavendish Beach Music Festival
MARKS Media
Telus
CBC / Radio-Canada
Media City
The Telegram
Centre Bell
Media Experts
TikTok
Centre d'innovation en microélectronique du Québec (CIMEQ)
Metro
Toronto Argonauts Football Club
The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal
Mississauga Steelheads
Toronto Caribbean Carnival
Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal
MLSE - Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment
Toronto Defiant
Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Québec
The Moncton Times & Transcript
Toronto FC
The Charlottetown Guardian
Monster Media
Toronto International Film Festival
Cinélande
Montréal Canadiens
Toronto Maple Leafs
CINEMANIA
Montréal Council on Foreign Relations
Toronto Raptors
City of Dryden
Montréal Museum of Fine Arts
Toronto Rock
Cleveland Clinic Canada
MUHC-CUSM
Toronto Ultra
Club de la médaille d'or
The National Institute of Image and Sound
True North Youth Foundation
Cogeco
National Music Centre
True Patriot Love Foundation
Colleges and Institutes Canada
Native Touch
Turtle Island Publications
Culture Days
NBA Canada
TVC9
Dauphin's Countryfest
Neo-Traffic
Twitter Canada
District M
Neptune Theatre
UNIFOR
Eat It Up Media
NFL Canada
Universities Canada
E.C. Boone Ltd.
Niagara Ice Dogs
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
ESPACE GO
Noovo
Verizon Media
evenko
OFX Media
Vertical Impression
Ontario University Athletics
The Winkler Morden Voice
Fédération des cégeps
Ordre des Psychologues du Québec
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Femmes du cinéma, de la télévision et des médias numériques
Oshawa Generals
Winnipeg Free Press
Festival d'été de Québec
Osheaga
Winnipeg Jets
Flipp
Ottawa Senators
The Writers Guild of Canada
Fondation de l'athlète de l'excellence du Québec
Outfront
Xpeto
Fondation et alumni de Polytechnique Montréal
OverActive Media
YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport
Francos de Montréal
Panorama Média
Zoom Media
The Fredericton Daily Gleaner
Pattison OneStop
Pattison Outdoor
Bell Let's Talk Day is January 28
On Bell Let's Talk Day Canadians everywhere will join in the global mental health conversation. You can use a wide range of communications platforms to join in – and directly drive Bell's donations to Canadian mental health programs simply by participating.
On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter. All at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access.
Since the first Bell Let's Talk Day in 2011, Canadians and people around the world have sent a total of more than 1.1 billion messages of support for mental health, bringing Bell's total funding commitment to $113,415,135 (which includes the company's original $50 million anchor donation when Bell Let's Talk launched in 2010, plus an additional $5 million dedicated to COVID-19 response).
About Bell Let's Talk
The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,100 organizations providing mental health supports and services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations.
In March 2020, Bell announced the extension of the Bell Let's Talk initiative for another 5 years. Including the additional COVID-19 funding, Bell is now targeting a total corporate donation of at least $155 million to Canadian mental health programs. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
Media inquiries:
Jacqueline Michelis
613-785-1427
jacqueline.michelis@bell.ca
@Bell_LetsTalk
@Bell_News
SOURCE Bell Canada