News and media
MEDIA ADVISORY - Bell-Graham Boeckh Foundation Partnership announces support for Foundry BC and youth mental health

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Foundry BC, St. Paul's Foundation and the Bell-Graham Boeckh Foundation Partnership invite members of the media to attend an important announcement in support of youth mental health in BC and across the country.

WHEN:           

Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:00 am -10:30 am PST



WHERE:        

Virtual link, please RSVP here



WHO:             

Mary Deacon, Chair, Bell Let's Talk
Ian Boeckh, President and Director, Graham Boeckh Foundation
Steve Mathias, Executive Director, Foundry BC
Dan Nixon, Youth Engagement Specialist, Foundry BC
Dick Vollet, President and CEO, St. Paul's Foundation

Interviews with spokespeople above can be scheduled in advance of event.

Media inquiries:

Vivian Dang
Senior Communications & Philanthropy Specialist
Foundry BC
604-339-5256
vdang@foundrybc.ca

Bell
Jacqueline Michelis
jacqueline.michelis@bell.ca 
@Bell_LetsTalk
@Bell_News

SOURCE Bell Canada