High-speed Internet and LTE wireless now available in all 25 Nunavut communities

Iqaluit, NU, Sept. 17, 2019 – Northwestel and Bell today announced that 15 megabits per second (Mbps) Internet and LTE wireless service are now available in all 25 Nunavut communities, providing residents and businesses across the territory with access to better broadband and mobile connections. The announcement was made as business leaders, investors and government officials gather for the 2019 Nunavut Trade Show and Conference in Iqaluit.

Northwestel and Bell are using the new open-access Tamarmik Nunaliit network to deliver the new services. Operating on Telesat ka-Band satellite technology, the network provides up to 20 times more Internet capacity than previously available, making high-speed Internet and wireless service possible in each community.

“Northwestel is thrilled to announce that our Tamarmik Nunaliit network is fully connected and delivering high-speed Internet across Nunavut,” said Paul Gillard, Vice President of Business Markets at Northwestel. “This achievement in network technology will help bolster the quality of life for Nunavummiut through increased connectivity for schools and health centres, and enhanced access for residents and businesses. It has also been made possible as a direct result of many partners working successfully together to achieve the shared goal of improving connectivity in every community.”

Completion of the new network infrastructure for all 25 Nunavut communities has been achieved within the two-year objective established when the initiative was launched in 2017. The project was completed with support from a range of partners, including Industry Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) through the Connect to Innovate program, and Bell Mobility.

“Bell Mobility welcomes opportunities to work alongside Northwestel and other partners to deliver better wireless broadband services for Northern residents and businesses,” said Bruce Rodin, Bell’s Vice President of Wireless Networks. “With the latest network upgrades for Nunavut now complete, we are proud to offer advanced wireless solutions to customers in every community across Canada’s northernmost territory.”

Bell Mobility’s LTE wireless service is now available in all 25 Nunavut communities. At the same time, residents in Arviat, Cambridge Bay, Iqaluit and Rankin Inlet can order 15 Mbps Internet service through Northwestel while those in all other Nunavut communities have access to fixed wireless Internet service through Bell. The high-speed Internet services from Northwestel and Bell are offered at the same price, offer speeds up to 6 times faster than what was previously available and include 100 gigabytes of data usage.

