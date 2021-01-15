Cybersecurity Program Connects Students and Business to Address Growing Cybersecurity Jobs Gap

Bell first private sector partner with initial $1.2 million commitment

FREDERICTON, January 15, 2021 – A unique program at the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity (CIC) at the University of New Brunswick is responding to the looming shortfall of cybersecurity talent in New Brunswick and beyond by connecting highly skilled students with companies operating in Atlantic Canada.

The Bell Research Intensive Cyber Knowledge Studies (BRICKS) program provides students with a Masters of Applied Cybersecurity, scholarship funding, a four-month research internship and, ultimately, a full-time job offer.

“Growing the talent pool is a key component of Atlantic Canada becoming a cybersecurity hub,” said Cathy Simpson, CEO of TechImpact. “TechImpact is thrilled to be partnering on this exciting pilot project that supports students and industry alike with a focus on developing our much-needed talent pipeline.”

“Cybersecurity is an area of huge economic potential,” said René Arseneault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. “That’s why we’re committed to supporting the development of cybersecurity solutions, education, and infrastructure, through programs like this one. By working closely with provincial partners, industry, and learning institutions, we can help build a strong, agile cybersecurity sector here in Atlantic Canada and across the country.”

In August of 2019, the Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency announced $997,000 over three years to support the program through curriculum development, industry-specific training, experiential learning opportunities and program management.

Bell is BRICKS’s corporate partner, committing $1.2 million over three years. This initial investment will offer scholarship opportunities and specialized training and research projects for graduate students in the cybersecurity program. Upon graduation, these students will be offered full-time employment in Bell’s security and IT lines of business.

“As Canada’s largest communications company and provider of the country’s most advanced broadband communications networks, Bell is a leader in the research and development of security and IT technology,” said Glen LeBlanc, Bell’s Vice Chair Atlantic. “We look forward to working with our partners at UNB to support the next generation of Canadian cybersecurity talent and welcoming them to the Bell team.”

Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field, with 3.5 million unfilled positions projected globally in 2021. New Brunswick is emerging as a national leader in cybersecurity with a strong cluster of partners in business, academia, government and business.

“Canadians must feel confident that their online information is held securely and that their privacy is protected,” said Dr. Ali Ghorbani, Canada Research Chair in Cybersecurity, University of New Brunswick and Founding Director at the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity. “Cybersecurity is an issue that concerns us all, and the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity is working diligently to provide the next generation of leaders in this important sector, something that will be made easier through the partnership with industry that we are seeing in the BRICKS program.”

About the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity

The Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity, founded in 2017 at UNB, is the first of its kind to bring together researchers and practitioners from across the academic spectrum to share innovative ideas, create disruptive technology and carry out groundbreaking research into the most pressing cybersecurity challenges of our time.

About TechImpact

TechImpact is an industry-led organization with a mission to help Atlantic Canada embrace and accelerate technology adoption and innovation as the cornerstone of our economic future. Its work focuses on workforce development, fostering innovation and building business.

About Bell

Bell is Canada’s largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada’s premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let’s Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk Day– scheduled for January 28 this year – and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.