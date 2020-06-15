BlackBerry and Bell to Deliver Enhanced Mobile Threat Defense to Enterprise Customers

WATERLOO, ONTARIO – June 16, 2020 – BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Bell (TSX, NYSE: BCE) today announced a new partnership to provide enhanced secure communications to business and government customers, strengthening their longstanding relationship to deliver leading-edge mobile security solutions to Canadian consumers and business customers.

BlackBerry becomes Bell’s preferred Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) partner, enabling Canada’s largest communications company to offer its enterprise customers access to BlackBerry Protect, the MTD solution that uses the power of artificial intelligence to block malware infections, prevent URL phishing attacks and provide application integrity checking.

“We could not be more delighted to partner with Bell, BlackBerry’s preferred telecom partner for BlackBerry Protect in Canada and one of the country’s most innovative companies,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry. “Together, we will bring the next level of excellence in endpoint security to Canadian enterprise customers across the country.”

“As organizations of all kinds enable remote work solutions for their teams during COVID‑19, it is more important than ever to remain vigilant about security, including network and mobile device management,” said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada. “Bell is proud to be working with mobile security leader BlackBerry to expand the scale of our solutions for the country’s largest organizations.”

