Bell set to deliver North America's fastest Internet speeds and Wi-Fi technology of any major provider

With Canada's fastest and most advanced Internet technology, Bell is poised to deliver unprecedented download and upload speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second

Bell to bring Wi-Fi 6E in the home with gigabit plus speeds, the fastest Wi-Fi technology available today

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Bell announced that it is set to deliver the fastest Internet speeds in North America of any major provider. As announced previously this year, Bell is already the fastest of any major provider in the country with 3Gbps and is now introducing even faster symmetrical speeds of up to 8Gbps, the fastest of any speeds offered today by any major provider. With these speeds, and in select areas of Toronto, Bell pure fibre Internet will have download speeds five times faster than cable technology and upload speeds 250 times faster than cable technology. Bell also will bring Wi-Fi 6E in the home, the fastest Wi-Fi technology available, and when coupled with North America's fastest Internet speeds, is set to transform the at-home experience.

"We're thrilled to be launching North America's fastest Internet speeds and Wi-Fi technology. With download and upload speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second, and the availability of gigabit plus speeds with Wi-Fi 6E, we are making consuming content at home even better for our customers, allowing them to do more of what they want online, even faster."

Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small & Medium Business, Bell

Many customers have multiple devices connected in their home, with each in frequent use throughout the day. Bell's unlimited pure fibre package will introduce a new Giga Hub modem with Wi-Fi 6E compatibility and gigabit plus speeds. Wi-Fi 6E is the next phase of Wi-Fi advancement, enabling faster speeds and lower latency when used with a compatible device and allows customers to work, learn, video chat, stream and game online on any or all of their household devices simultaneously.

Bell will roll out North America's fastest Internet speeds and Wi-Fi technology of any major provider to customers starting in September. 8Gbps speeds will be available starting in select Toronto areas, with more regions across the country to follow. The new Giga Hub enabling Wi-Fi 6E will be available for customers in Ontario and Québec starting this Fall and later expanding to other provinces. New and existing customers can call Bell for more details or visit Bell.ca/fastertotalspeed.

Connecting more Canadians with the fastest Internet technology

Bell is undertaking its most aggressive fibre buildout ever in 2022, with plans to reach up to 900,000 more homes and businesses across much of Canada with direct fibre connections. This is part of Bell's historic two-year capital expenditure program of almost $10 billion, now in its second year, to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks.

Last year, Bell was named the Best Gaming Internet provider among Canada's major providers in PCMag Best Gaming ISPs 2022 report.

Quick facts

Bell pure fibre Internet is set to deliver download speeds of up to 8 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 8 Gbps, the fastest speeds in North America

With 8 Gbps speeds, and in select areas of Toronto , Bell pure fibre Internet will have download speeds five times faster than cable technology and upload speeds 250 times faster than cable technology

, Bell pure fibre Internet will have download speeds five times faster than cable technology and upload speeds 250 times faster than cable technology New 8 Gbps speeds will be available starting in September in select areas of Toronto , and later rolling out in other parts of the country

, and later rolling out in other parts of the country Bell set to enable the fastest Wi-Fi technology, Wi-Fi 6E, with its Giga Hub modem, with roll out starting in September

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries

Jessica Benzinger, jessica.benzinger@bell.ca

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries

Richard Bengian, richard.bengian@bell.ca

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our plans to deliver faster Internet speeds and Wi-Fi technology and related offerings, our network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, including our two-year increased capital expenditure acceleration program for the deployment of our broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks, our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures and the benefits expected to result therefrom are subject to risks and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that our network deployment plans will be completed, that our anticipated capital expenditures will be made or that the benefits expected to result therefrom will be realized. The completion of our network deployment plans assumes, among others, the availability of sufficient equipment, labour and capital and the value of our planned capital expenditures assumes our ability to access or generate the necessary sources of capital. However, there can be no certainty that the required equipment, labour and sources of capital will be available with the result that our actual network deployments and capital expenditures could materially differ from current expectations. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2021 Annual MD&A dated March 3, 2022, BCE's 2022 First Quarter MD&A dated May 4, 2022 and BCE's news release dated May 5, 2022 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.

SOURCE Bell Canada