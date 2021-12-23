Bell ranked best major Internet provider for gaming by PCMag

Best quality score and fastest of the major Internet providers in Canada

MONTRÉAL, December 23, 2021 – Bell is pleased to be named Best Gaming Internet provider among Canada’s major providers in this year’s PCMag Best Gaming ISPs 2022 report. This award is in addition to its ranking as fastest major Internet provider in Ontario, Québec and Atlantic Canada according to the PCMag Fastest ISPs 2021 Canada report earlier this year.

“The fiber-to-the-home provider proved its gaming bona fides with the best quality score we've seen to date from any of the major ISPs in Canada… There are no broadband providers in the country right now doing more for gaming quality than Bell,” PCMag said in its report.

“This is the first time Bell’s taken PCMag’s top spot with Canada’s best major Internet provider for gaming and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” Rizwan Jamal, President of Bell Residential and Small Business “With Canada’s largest fibre-optic network, we’re continuing to roll out the fastest Internet technology to communities across the country. Our customers, whether gaming, streaming or working from home are experiencing the best the Internet has to offer.”

Earlier this year, Bell was crowned fastest mobile network for the second straight year PCMag's 2021 Fastest Mobile Networks Canada test.

In addition to providing gamers the fastest Internet technology, Bell is also investing in the esports community. Bell is the exclusive telecommunications partner and founding marketing partner for Canadian esports leader OverActive Media (OAM), and together recently unveiled a new gaming hub in Toronto featuring the Bell Fibe Zone. Additionally, Bell supports Dreamhack Montréal, LAN ETS, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo and the Raptors Uprising Gaming Club with the Bell Fibe House training facility.

For more on Bell Internet for gaming, please visit Bell.ca/gamers.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

