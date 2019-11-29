Bell launches broadband Wireless Home Internet in Montérégie

High-speed Internet connections for more than 2 dozen rural Québec communities

SAINT-MICHEL, QC, November 29, 2019 – Bell today announced the expansion of its innovative Wireless Home Internet service to the Regional County Municipalities of Beauharnois-Salaberry, Haut-Richelieu, Haut-Saint-Laurent, Haute-Yamaska, Jardins-de-Napierville and Rouville in Québec’s southwestern Montérégie region.

“Bell is proud to deliver broadband Internet service to residents and cottagers alike throughout the Montérégie region,” said Rizwan Jamal, President, Bell Residential Services. “We look forward to further extending all the benefits of high-speed Wireless Home Internet to even more communities in Québec and beyond.”

Bell Wireless Home Internet is now available to eligible homes in the communities of Ange-Gardien, Dundee, Godmanchester, Havelock, Hemmingford, Hinchinbrooke, Ormstown, Saint-Anicet, Saint-Chrysostome, Saint-Georges-de-Clarenceville, Saint-Joachim-de-Shefford, Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague, Saint-Paul-d’Abbotsford, Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka, Sainte-Cécile-de-Milton, Sainte-Clotilde, Shefford and Très-Saint-Sacrement.

Service will soon be available in Henryville, Noyan, Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Saint-Cyprien-de-Napierville, Saint-Paul-de-l’Ile-aux-Noix and Saint-Valentin.

Broadband Internet for rural communities

Specifically designed to bring broadband Internet access to rural and other underserved locations, Bell Wireless Home Internet is 5G-capable technology operating in the 3500 MHz spectrum band on Bell’s advanced LTE wireless network. WHI customers also receive the advanced Bell Home Hub modem to provide fast Wi-Fi throughout the home, and service can also be bundled with Bell Satellite TV.

Fully funded by Bell and already available in communities across Québec and Ontario, Bell Wireless Home Internet is projected to ultimately reach at least 1 million rural households across Atlantic Canada, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/FastInternet.

