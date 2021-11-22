Bell joins The PIER as Founding Partner and exclusive telecommunications provider

November 22, 2021, Halifax, Nova Scotia – ‘The PIER’ at the Seaport is proud to announce Bell as a Founding Partner and exclusive telecommunications provider for its living lab that will help shape the future of the transportation, supply chain and logistics industries in Canada.

Bell will deploy its 5G-ready managed wireless private network (WPN) throughout The PIER so that companies working in the collaborative workspace can benefit from robust connectivity and coverage in a secure environment. Bell’s 5G network, the most awarded 5G network in Canada, will enable IoT solutions at the port that will reliably support business-critical functions with real-time data monitoring and reporting to reduce complexity and derive deeper insights.

“We are thrilled to be a Founding Partner of The PIER and the opportunity to work with industry leaders to co-develop scalable and innovative solutions for the supply chain, logistics and transportation industries,” said Claire Gillies, President of Bell Mobility. “Bell’s managed wireless private network will allow for more bandwidth density, connecting more equipment and devices to Canada’s fastest 5G network, ensuring secure, high performance data transmission.”

At The PIER, industry leaders in transportation, supply chain and logistics will come together to co-develop strategies and solutions to the supply chain challenges the port and its customers have encountered. The members and ecosystem partners will work together to build and test scalable solutions, and develop commercial opportunities that will benefit Canadian and global companies and their customers.

“Having Bell on board is significant for The PIER. Bell’s world-class infrastructure will provide the coverage, reliability and expertise needed to deliver the port’s network of the future,” said Captain Allan Gray, President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority. “Together, with the expertise of all our founding partners, we will be able to develop sustainable solutions for our port with benefits reaching well beyond the shipping industry.”

In addition to Bell, Founding Partners for The PIER include CN, a leading North American transportation and logistics company; PSA Halifax, a member of PSA International (PSA), a global port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders with over 50 locations in 26 countries around the world; OMC International, an Australian maritime engineering company that has developed award-winning e-Navigation technology to improve transit for large commercial ships; Saab Technologies Ltd., an international software and services company specializing in enterprise software solutions for maritime ports, terminals and pilotages; and the Halifax Port Authority. Dalhousie University, Atlantic Canada’s leading research-intensive university, is a Research Partner for The PIER.

The PIER at the Seaport opening will take place on November 25, 2021. Additional details will be provided closer to the launch date.

About the Halifax Port Authority:

The Halifax Port Authority (HPA) is a strategic port manager, connecting global markets to create value for customers, partners, visitors, and community. The HPA takes a leadership role in developing business for the Port of Halifax in collaboration with partners and is responsible for managing Port of Halifax assets. Collaborating and working with strong partners and stakeholders, the Port community in Halifax continues to deliver excellence.

About The PIER:

The PIER, short for Port Innovation, Engagement and Research, is a global showcase for sector innovation in transportation, supply chain and logistics located in the historic Halifax Seaport district. Through bringing together a complementary mix of operating partners, innovators, tech companies and researchers, The PIER creates an environment where partners collaborate and innovate to tackle the persistent industry problems that no one party can solve. The PIER will announce all new members and open its doors on November 25, 2021.

About Bell:

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

