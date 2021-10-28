Bell introduces Smart Supply Chain powered by Bell IoT Smart Connect for fleet and supply chain operators

Providing a unified view of trucks, trailers, drivers and cargo on one dashboard, Smart Supply Chain leverages Bell's LTE network for extensive coverage in Canada and the U.S.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Business Markets today announced the launch of Smart Supply Chain powered by Bell IoT Smart Connect, an "as-a-service" IoT aggregation solution designed for fleet and supply chain operators. The new platform aggregates multiple IoT data sources and operational data sets into a single dashboard accessible through Bell's Self Serve Centre.

"With the need to gather a broad range of data, fleet and supply chain operators are increasingly turning to smart IoT solutions as a core part of their business operations," said Jeremy Wubs, Bell's Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets. "With Canada's largest network and our professional managed services, Bell is uniquely positioned to provide organizations with a comprehensive, cloud-based IoT platform to gather insights and help them make better decisions, faster."

As organizations implement more IoT solutions into their supply chain, they need to aggregate and manage the data so that they can derive insights to enable faster and better decision-making. Bell IoT Smart Connect reduces business complexity by offering a unified view of a company's entire fleet, including trucks, trailers, drivers and the temperature of cargo, to optimize and automate tracking and management. With one dashboard, fleet operators can view all events, incidents and alerts and provide near real-time status updates to customers while ensuring cargo and drivers safely reach their destination on time.

"Even before the recent supply chain shocks, Canadian businesses were adopting data-driven solutions to improve their operational efficiency. Connected Internet of Things (IoT) solutions like fleet management and cold chain monitoring enable real-time awareness so that better decisions can be made faster, saving time and reducing waste," said Nigel Wallis, VP IoT at IDC Canada. "Resiliency is now more important than ever to freight, logistics and other supply chain participants and IoT will be a crucial building block in that process."

Smart Supply Chain powered by Bell IoT Smart Connect features:

Cold chain monitoring to automatically record temperature levels and provide near real-time alerts when they fall outside safe ranges while cargo is in transit;

A driver scorecard that aggregates telematics data and optional video analytics to monitor and rate the behaviour of individual drivers and teams;

Fleet management by pairing fleet management data with operational data, so that fleet managers and dispatchers can optimize operations and prevent issues.

Smart Supply Chain sends data gathered from sensors installed in trucks and trailers to the IoT Smart Connect cloud-based platform over the Bell LTE network, which offers 66% more LTE coverage than the next leading competitor and roaming coverage throughout the United States.

Smart Supply Chain is a managed service with additional support offered through Bell Professional Services, which works with organizations to provide nationwide mobile installation, solution integration and custom development support.

To learn more about Smart Supply Chain and how it works, visit Bell.ca/SmartSupplyChain.

