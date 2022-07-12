Bell expands pure fibre Internet access to Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, ON, July 12, 2022 – Bell today announced the expansion of pure fibre Internet service to homes and businesses in Kingsville. Part of Bell’s capital expenditure acceleration program for investment in national next-generation network infrastructure, the expansion program will bring all-fibre broadband access to approximately 5,000 additional locations in Kingsville by 2023.

Fully funded by Bell, this broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to leading Bell services such as Fibe TV. This is part of Bell’s historic two-year capital expenditure program of almost $10 billion, now in its second year, to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks.

“This is exciting news for Kingsville that we have been working towards collectively. On behalf of the Town, I want to thank Bell for this critical expansion and commitment for our community. This will support fast and reliable Internet connections helping us stay connected with each other while at home, work, or school.”

- Nelson Santos, Mayor of Kingsville

“At a time when fast and reliable Internet connections are more important than ever, we’re proud to bring our pure fibre connection to over 5,000 households and businesses in Kingsville. Through our own fully-funded investments in world-class broadband networks, Bell is advancing our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout the country and across our footprint.”

- Bruce Furlong, SVP Network, Bell

About Bell

Bell is Canada’s largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the

highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let’s Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma

campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries

Jacqueline Michelis

jacqueline.michelis@bell.ca

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries

Richard Bengian

richard.bengian@bell.ca

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, including our two-year increased capital expenditure acceleration program for the deployment of our broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks, our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our network deployment plans and anticipated capital expenditures and the benefits expected to result therefrom are subject to risks and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that our network deployment plans will be completed, that our anticipated capital expenditures will be made or that the benefits expected to result therefrom will be realized. The completion of our network deployment plans assumes, among others, the availability of sufficient equipment, labour and capital and the value of our planned capital expenditures assumes our ability to access or generate the necessary sources of capital. However, there can be no certainty that the required equipment, labour and sources of capital will be available with the result that our actual network deployments and capital expenditures could materially differ from current expectations. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2021 Annual MD&A dated March 3, 2022, BCE’s 2022 First Quarter MD&A dated May 4, 2022 and BCE’s news release dated May 5, 2022 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.