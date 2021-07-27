Bell expands pure fibre Internet access to Brockville, Casselman and Pembroke in Eastern Ontario

Local broadband rollouts part of Bell’s accelerated capital investment program driving the growth of Canada’s next-generation broadband network infrastructure

BROCKVILLE, ON, July 27, 2021 – Bell today announced the expansion of pure fibre Internet service to homes and businesses in the Eastern Ontario communities of Brockville, Casselman and Pembroke. Part of Bell’s accelerated capital investment in national next-generation network infrastructure, the expansion program will bring all-fibre broadband access to approximately 4,000 locations in Eastern Ontario by the end of 2021.

Fully funded by Bell, and enabled by a positive investment climate reflecting government support for infrastructure development, this broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections to even more residents of smaller communities with Internet download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to leading Bell services such as Fibe TV. Earlier this year, Bell announced an additional investment of $1.7 billion in capital over the next 2 years to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks. This capital acceleration is in addition to the approximately $4 billion in capital Bell typically invests in broadband network infrastructure and expansion each year.

“Bridging the digital divide is a priority for Bell as we advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world,” said Rizwan Jamal, President of Bell Residential and Small Business. “We’re proud to bring our pure fibre connections and world-leading Internet and TV services to even more households and commercial locations throughout the Eastern Ontario communities of Brockville, Casselman and Pembroke.”

“Broadband availability is one of the most important tools needed for our residents and businesses to be able to ensure our ability to remain competitive and enjoy the same level of service as in larger urban centres,” said Brockville Mayor Jason Baker. “Fibre to the home equips Brockville with the tools required as we see an influx of people working from home, allowing people to enjoy the lifestyle small communities like Brockville can offer without sacrificing connectivity.”

“Bell’s broadband infrastructure investment in Pembroke is welcomed. It helps position our community for tomorrow’s jobs and continued economic development,” said Mike LeMay, Mayor of Pembroke. “Reliable broadband connectivity is an essential utility for our residents to communicate, work and play today and in the coming years.”

