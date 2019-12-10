Bell expands broadband Internet to Québec’s Eastern Townships

Wireless Home Internet brings high-speed connections to 15 rural communities

SUTTON, QC, December 10, 2019 – Bell today announced the expansion of its broadband Wireless Home Internet service to communities in the Regional County Municipalities of Brome-Missisquoi, Coaticook, Memphrémagog and Val-Saint-François in the Eastern Townships region of Québec.

“As the leader in broadband network innovation, Bell is proud to deliver high-speed connectivity to residents and cottagers in the Eastern Townships with our Wireless Home Internet service,” said Rizwan Jamal, President, Bell Residential Services. “Wireless Home Internet is specifically designed to bring the benefits of broadband Internet to smaller towns and rural communities, and we look forward to expanding the service further in Québec and beyond.”

Service is now available to eligible homes in Bolton-Est, Bolton-Ouest, Compton, Dunham, Farnham, Frelighsburg, Hatley, Ogden, Saint-Armand, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Rochelle, Stanstead, Stukely-Sud, Sutton and Waterville, and will soon be available in Eastman.

To bring broadband Internet access to rural and other traditionally underserved locations, Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service employs 5G-capable technology in the 3500 MHz spectrum band on Bell’s advanced LTE wireless network, which already covers more than 99% of the Canadian population with mobile service. WHI customers also receive the advanced Bell Home Hub modem to provide fast Wi-Fi throughout the home, and service can also be bundled with Bell Satellite TV.

Wireless Home Internet is already available in communities in Québec, including a recent launch in the Montérégie region, and Ontario, in areas like the Niagara wine region and the Muskoka and Kawartha Lakes regions.

Fully funded by Bell, Wireless Home Internet is projected to ultimately reach at least 1 million rural households throughout Atlantic Canada, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/FastInternet.

