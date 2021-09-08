Bell expanding pure fibre Internet access to 90,000 locations in Hamilton

Local broadband rollouts part of Bell’s accelerated capital investment program driving the growth of Canada’s next-generation broadband network infrastructure

HAMILTON, ON, September 8, 2021 – Bell today announced a major milestone in its expansion of pure fibre Internet service to homes and businesses in urban and rural areas of Hamilton. As part of its accelerated capital investment in national next-generation network infrastructure, Bell has now reached more than 75,000 Hamilton locations with all-fibre broadband access. The expansion program will bring direct-fibre network connections to an additional 15,000 locations by the end of 2021, including in the communities of Ancaster, Dundas and Mount Hope.

Today’s announcement is part of a $400 million investment to bring direct fibre network connections to more than 200,000 homes and business locations throughout Hamilton over the next 3 years, the largest digital infrastructure investment in the city's history announced by Bell and the City of Hamilton in 2020.

“Bridging the digital divide is a priority for Bell as we advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world,” said Rizwan Jamal, President of Bell Residential and Small Business. “We’re proud to bring our pure fibre connections and world-leading Internet and TV services to households and commercial locations in communities throughout the Greater Hamilton Area, including Ancaster, Dundas and Mount Hope as part of this historic network acceleration program.”

Fully funded by Bell, this broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to leading Bell services such as Fibe TV. Earlier this year, Bell announced an additional investment of $1.7 billion in capital over the next 2 years to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks and help drive Canada’s recovery from the COVID crisis.

This capital acceleration is in addition to the approximately $4 billion in capital Bell typically invests in broadband network infrastructure and expansion each year, and will significantly increase the connections in localities across Canada while creating additional employment as network construction activity speeds up.

About Bell

Bell is Canada’s largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let’s Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

