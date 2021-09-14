Bell expanding pure fibre Internet access in the Acadian Peninsula

Local broadband rollouts part of Bell’s accelerated capital investment program driving the growth of Canada’s next-generation broadband network infrastructure

Fredericton, NB, September 14, 2021 – Bell today announced the expansion of pure fibre Internet service to homes and businesses in the communities of Lamèque, Miscou Centre, Saint-Raphäel-sur-Mer, Haut-Shippagan, Le Goulet and Pigeon Hill. Part of Bell’s accelerated capital investment in national next-generation network infrastructure, the expansion program will bring all-fibre broadband access to approximately 4,600 locations in the Acadian Peninsula by the end of 2021.

“Bell is proud to bring our pure fibre connections and world-leading Internet and TV services to households and commercial locations in rural communities, including the Acadian Peninsula as part of our historic network acceleration program,” said Rizwan Jamal, President of Bell Residential and Small Business. “Bridging the digital divide is a priority for Bell as we advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world.”

Fully funded by Bell, this broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to leading Bell services such as Fibe TV. Earlier this year, Bell announced an additional investment of $1.7 billion in capital over the next 2 years to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks and help drive Canada’s recovery from the COVID crisis.

“The Town Council joins me in thanking Bell for having invested in our village by giving us access to a broadband network,” said Paul-Aimé Mallet, Mayor of Le Goulet. “This broadband network is a basic need that our citizens have been waiting for for a very long time. It will put us on the path to advancement, economic success and to seeing a better future. It’s cutting-edge technology that we’re all very proud to welcome here.”

This capital acceleration is in addition to the approximately $4 billion in capital Bell typically invests in broadband network infrastructure and expansion each year, and will significantly increase the connections in localities across Canada while creating additional employment as network construction activity speeds up.

About Bell

Bell is Canada’s largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let’s Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Isabelle Boulet

isabelle.boulet@bellaliant.ca

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our network deployment and capital investment plans as well as the benefits expected to result therefrom, including our two-year increased capital investment program to accelerate the rollout of our broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks, our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our capital investment and network deployment plans and the benefits expected to result therefrom are subject to risks and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that our capital investment and network deployment plans will be completed or that the benefits expected to result therefrom will be realized. The value of the planned investments assumes our ability to access or generate the necessary sources of capital. However, there can be no certainty that the required sources of capital will be available with the result that the actual investment made by us could materially differ from current expectations. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2020 Annual MD&A dated March 4, 2021, BCE’s 2021 First Quarter MD&A dated April 28, 2021 and BCE’s news release dated April 29, 2021, announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.