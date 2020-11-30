Bell continues to lead the way in customer service improvement despite the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19

Highest reduction in consumer complaints among national providers in latest CCTS report

Continues 5-year trend of industry leadership in delivering a better customer experience

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Canada is proud to announce another industry-leading performance in the 2019-20 Annual Report from the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS). Despite unprecedented network usage and other operational impacts during COVID-19, Canada's largest communications company delivered the greatest reduction in consumer complaints among all national providers for the fifth year in a row.

The CCTS reports that complaints received from Bell customers declined more than 35% and the company's overall share of complaints was down 6 basis points to 24%, again the largest decline among national providers. Bell has delivered the highest reduction in CCTS complaints among major communications carriers for each of the last 5 years.

"Championing customer experience is a strategic imperative for the Bell team and I'm proud that we continued to outperform in a competitive communications marketplace even as we faced the challenges of COVID-19," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. "The dedication of Bell's service teams, the strength of our award-winning fibre and wireless networks, and our continued focus on product innovation combined to deliver outstanding improvement in the Bell customer experience despite the impacts of the crisis on our people and systems."

The 2019-2020 CCTS report covers the period from August 2019 to July 2020, reflecting many of the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on communications customers and their providers – including unprecedented usage of Bell's networks as millions of Canadians worked remotely from home and businesses of all kinds ramped up online sales and other digital services.

Bell Internet data volumes increased as much as 60% during the day and 20% in the evening during the crisis, while landline and wireless voice traffic surged up to 200% at peak times – including a 250% increase in business conference calling.

As families settled in at home during the crisis, Bell networks have kept them connected, informed and entertained. Bell TV volumes grew up to 40% while Bell Media recorded increases of up to 75% in Crave viewing and record audiences for its news channels and other information services.

