Bell companies ranked as Canada's fastest Internet service providers by PCMag

Bell Aliant takes top spot overall; Bell Canada fastest among major service providers

MONTRÉAL, July 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Aliant and Bell Canada have been named the fastest Internet providers in the country in PCMag's annual Fastest ISPs of 2019: Canada report.

PCMag's intensive testing found that Bell Aliant, which serves customers throughout Atlantic Canada, offers the fastest overall Internet in the country. Bell Canada, serving Ontario and Québec customers, topped the list for the second year in a row as the fastest major Internet provider (those with more than 500,000 customers).

"Now in its second year atop this list, Bell Canada's investment in fibre-to-the-home (under the Fibe brand) continues to pay off, especially for its 2 million-plus customers in central Canada… Aliant's speeds are something to behold, and worth considering a move to the far east coast if your internet speed is paramount," PCMag said in its report.

"Bell is Canada's largest Internet service provider, and we are proud to once again be recognized as the fastest in the country too," said Rizwan Jamal, President of Bell Residential and Small Business. "With our direct fibre connections, Bell remains the first and only Canadian provider to deliver access speeds of 1.5 gigabits per second to the home. We look forward to building on our lead as we continue to deliver the fastest Internet experience for video streaming, gaming, business services and other data-intensive applications."

The report also found that Bell Internet service enabled Lévis, Québec to take the title of Canada's fastest Internet city with speeds 2.5 times higher than the next highest ranked location. In PCMag's earlier tests of mobile access speeds, Bell was found to offer the highest maximum data download and upload speeds, with Bell's mobile LTE network also powering Kingston, Ontario to the #1 spot in PCMag's ranking of North America's fastest mobile cities.

PCMag's Internet speed rankings are based on more than 40,000 tests of Canadian Internet providers conducted from June 2018 to June 2019. For more information, please see PCMag's Fastest ISPs of 2019: Canada report. Please visit Bell.ca/Internet for more about Bell Fibe Internet.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier content creation company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE). To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

