Bell applauds Québec government program to expand broadband access in rural and remote areas

Régions branchées initiative aligns with Bell's focus on bringing advanced fibre networks to communities large and small

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today applauded the Québec government's new Régions branchées program to provide residents, businesses and other organizations in smaller communities with access to broadband fibre communications services.

"Bell shares the government's objective to enhance Québec's economic growth and prosperity through the ongoing expansion of high-speed fibre connections, and we look forward to new opportunities to serve even more communities with the Régions branchées program," said Martine Turcotte, Vice Chair, Québec.

"As the largest investor in communications infrastructure in Québec and across Canada, Bell welcomes partnerships with governments to expand broadband services to areas that cannot be supported by private investment alone," said Nicholas Payant, Vice President, Connectivity and Reliability. This includes Bell's earlier participation in the government's Québec branché program.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing innovative broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services across the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier content creation company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Vanessa Damha

514-870-6663

vanessa.damha@bell.ca

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

SOURCE Bell Canada

Back to search results