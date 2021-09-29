Bell adds more value to competitive wireless marketplace as Canadians pay less for mobile data

Lower prices for high-volume Virgin Plus data plans achieve Government of Canada's 25% price reduction target ahead of schedule

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced further reductions in monthly pricing for mobile data plans from Virgin Plus as of October 5, 2021, offering Virgin Plus Members even more value while achieving federal targets for reduced wireless costs several months in advance.

"Our goal at Bell is to advance how all Canadians connect, and these latest mobile data price reductions build on the actions we're taking every day to make our world-leading networks and services even better," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada. "By continuing to make more lower-priced options available, and in this case ahead of a timeline set by the Government of Canada, Bell is continuing to deliver unparalleled value to Canadians while also supporting important public policy objectives."

The reduced prices come into effect several months in advance of federal expectations announced in March 2020 that 2 gigabyte (GB), 4 GB and 6 GB data plans that include unlimited talk and text should be available to all Canadians at prices that would be 25% lower by early 2022.

These latest price decreases add to the overall trend towards lower wireless prices in Canada. According to Statistics Canada, pricing for wireless service has declined 31% since January 2019 while the price Canadians pay for all goods and services combined has increased nearly 7% over the same period. Since the start of 2021 and prior to these latest decreases taking effect, wireless prices have declined by 15% at a time when overall inflation has been growing more rapidly than in recent years.

Virgin Plus enables Members to benefit from high-quality connections and a range of data plans that suit their individual needs. Virgin Plus also delivers award-winning customer care – online, in-store, over the phone and with Virgin Plus' top-rated app – as well as Member Benefits, including food, fashion and entertainment deals.

"Using Bell's far-reaching wireless network to deliver fast and reliable data services ensures Virgin Plus mobile Members can connect with friends and family and access the data they need, when and where they want," said Claire Gillies, President, Bell Mobility. "By further lowering the prices Members pay each month for select data plans that include unlimited talk and text nationwide, more Canadians will now be able to benefit from the outstanding value that Virgin Plus offers, including the many extras available to Members."

Please see the table below for more about the latest Virgin Plus mobile price reductions. The plans will be available throughout Canada on Tuesday, October 5 at all Virgin Plus stores nationwide and online at VirginPlus.ca.

Data per month

at 4G/LTE speeds ISED* benchmark price per

month (Winter 2020) Virgin Plus price per month

as of Oct 5, 2021** ISED target

achieved 2 GB $50 [$37.50] √ 4 GB $55 [$41.25] √ 6 GB $60 [$45.00] √

* Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ** Post-paid, BYOP (Bring Your Own Phone) and include unlimited talk and text nationwide

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca. Virgin Plus is mobile, plus internet, plus TV plus so much more. At Virgin Plus, you're more than a customer – you're a Member. Members get everyday deals on the hottest brands in food, fashion, travel, and changes to win VIP money-can't-buy experiences. To learn more, head online or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

