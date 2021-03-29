Bell Media Unveils its Brand-New Online Viewing Destination NOOVO.ca and NOOVO App

– A single access point offering over 5,000 hours of content from French-language Bell Media channels –

– Noovo Info section dedicated to the news –

MONTREAL, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Bell Media is expanding its digital offering available on the Noovo.ca website and via the brand-new Noovo app, showcasing its extensive catalogue of French-language programming. Over 5,000 hours of content are now available on Noovo.ca and via the app on iOS and Android mobile devices and smart or connected TVs. This includes content from the conventional channel Noovo as well as from Canal D, Canal Vie, Investigation, VRAK and Z. Starting today, Noovo.ca will feature the majority of daily programming broadcast live on the Noovo channel, including all episodes of NOOVO LE FIL, which are available in the Noovo Info section dedicated exclusively to news.

"Noovo.ca is now becoming an essential destination for accessing news and entertainment. It enables us to provide an exceptional platform highlighting all the depth, diversity and quality of our homegrown French-language content," stated Karine Moses, Vice Chair, Quebec, and Senior Vice President, Content Development and News, Bell Media. "Both the general public and subscribers to our specialty channels will benefit from an improved online experience thanks to simple, seamless navigation across all our platforms."

Bell Media is maintaining its commitment to being a leader in developing exceptional news and entertainment programming on each of its platforms. Noovo.ca users can access additional functions and create personalized profiles allowing them to watch new series such as Sur ta rue and Le grand move, exclusive video content, series from specialty channels and the first episodes of many original productions, available both live and on demand.

A DIGITAL HOME FOR NOOVO INFO

A section of Noovo.ca is dedicated to content from its news division, Noovo Info. Starting tonight at 5 P.M., viewers can watch live episodes of the news show NOOVO LE FIL, exclusive content and additional information. Led by a team of experienced anchors, journalists and correspondents, NOOVO LE FIL will report on current affairs from multiple angles using dynamic formats. It will offer a variety of viewpoints that provide context to daily news stories, while analyzing them from a concrete and grounded perspective.

"The offering unveiled today is only the first step, as we will launch a website dedicated to Noovo Info this fall. It will provide a new digital destination for news from across Quebec," explained Suzane Landry, Vice President, Content Development, Programming and News.

SINGLE POINT OF ENTRY FOR BELL MEDIA SPECIALTY CHANNELS

From Noovo.ca, subscribers to Bell Media specialty channels (Canal D, Canal Vie, Investigation, VRAK and Z) may view their favourite content at no extra cost with proof of a subscription, regardless of their TV provider. This option is also valid via the Noovo app, which is fully integrated with Google TV, Apple devices (iPhone, iPad and iPod touch) and Android. The app will soon be available on Apple TVs (Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD TV).

On the web: Noovo.ca

On smartphones and tablets: iOS (11 or higher), Android

On smart TVs: Google TV and Apple TV

On digital media players: Chromecast

Already firmly established as a viewing destination for Quebec audiences, Noovo.ca is growing in popularity and has amassed millions of views since its launch in 2016. With the addition of specialty channels to its offering, this platform will be more essential than ever for viewers. Noovo.ca was created and developed entirely in Canada. It is a property of Bell Media, the country's biggest content provider, which broadcasts Canada's most popular and award-winning shows on conventional, digital, pay-per-view and specialty channels.

ABOUT NOOVO

Noovo is the network that does things differently! Reality TV, comedy, variety, and fiction from here and abroad: Noovo's rich, entertaining and unifying programming offers an escape from everyday life. Noovo shatters the conventional television model by offering content on all platforms, for everyone, everywhere, all the time. A division of Bell Media, Noovo includes television stations in Montréal, Québec City, Saguenay, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières, as well as affiliates stations in Gatineau, Rivière-du-Loup and Val-d'Or. The network's ad-supported VOD service Noovo.ca provides access to all of the brand's original programming in addition to exclusive content. To explore the Noovo universe, visit noovo.ca.

ABOUT BELL MEDIA IN QUÉBEC

Bell Media is a leading content creation company with premier assets in Québec in television, radio, digital media, out-of-home and more. Bell Media operates a number of French-language TV services including conventional network and digital destination Noovo, as well as eight specialty and pay TV services – Canal D, Canal Vie, Z, VRAK, Investigation, SUPER ÉCRAN, Cinépop and RDS, Québec's #1 sports channel. Bell Media also operates CTV Montréal, the #1 English news outlet in Québec, and Crave, the bilingual video streaming service with more than 7,200 hours of exclusive French-language content. The company develops and operates websites, apps and online platforms for its news, sports and entertainment brands, including RDS Direct and Noovo.ca. Bell Media is Québec's leading radio broadcaster, with 25 stations in 13 communities, all part of the iHeartRadio Canada brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Montréal-based Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces and has a minority interest in Montréal's Grandé Studios. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

