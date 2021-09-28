Bell MTS all-fibre broadband network expanding in Manitoba’s Pembina Valley

Local broadband rollouts part of Bell’s accelerated capital investment program driving the growth of Canada’s next-generation broadband network infrastructure

WINNIPEG, September 28, 2021 – Bell MTS today announced plans to expand the Bell MTS all-fibre broadband network to homes and businesses in Altona, Plum Coulee, Emerson and Morris. Part of Bell’s accelerated capital investment in national next-generation network infrastructure, the expansion will bring direct fibre connections to approximately 4,500 new locations in the Pembina Valley region starting this fall.

“Building an economy for the future requires continued investment in world-class digital infrastructure in communities large and small across this province,” said Ryan Klassen, Vice Chair of Bell MTS & Western Canada. “Bell MTS is proud to bring pure fibre Internet service to more towns and rural municipalities in the Pembina Valley, delivering fast, reliable broadband access to enhance connectivity and boost economic growth as Manitoba moves forward.”

Fully funded by Bell, this broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to leading Bell services such as Fibe TV. Earlier this year, Bell announced an additional investment of $1.7 billion in capital over the next 2 years to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks and help drive Canada’s recovery from the COVID crisis.

“The past eighteen months have shown that now more than ever, access to high-speed broadband service is critical to a thriving community. Whether it is working remotely, learning online, or keeping in touch with friends and family, staying connected is a priority for us all,” said Al Friesen, Mayor of the Town of Altona. “Thank you to Bell MTS for investing in our hometown and providing our residents with another high-speed fibre solution in an increasingly digital world.”

This capital acceleration is in addition to the approximately $4 billion in capital Bell typically invests in broadband network infrastructure and expansion each year, and will significantly increase the connections in localities across Canada while creating additional employment as network construction activity speeds up.

In addition to the next generation all-fibre network investment in Altona, Plum Coulee, Emerson and Morris, Bell MTS is nearing completion of its fibre rollout in Morden. Announced in May 2020, Bell MTS will provide Gigabit Fibe Internet, Whole Home Wi-Fi and Fibe TV service for approximately 3,300 homes and business locations in the Pembina Valley city by the end of 2021.

About Bell MTS

Bell MTS is part of BCE, Canada’s largest communications company, and provides advanced broadband wireless, Internet, TV, multimedia and business communication services throughout Manitoba. To learn more, please visit BellMTS.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let’s Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

