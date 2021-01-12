Bell Let's Talk supports mental health programs in Québec City

Community Fund grants for local organizations in Capitale-Nationale region

QUÉBEC, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk today announced Community Fund grants totalling $124,000 for community mental health organizations supporting improved access to care in Québec's Capitale-Nationale region.

"Bell Let's Talk is proud to support the critically important work these organizations are doing in their local communities to help improve the quality of life for people in Québec," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "The Bell Let's Talk Community Fund is committed to supporting smaller and local mental health organizations that are using evidence-based programs to make a positive difference for those living with mental illness."

The 2020 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund recipients in the Capitale-Nationale region are:

"On behalf of all the Capitale-Nationale Community Fund recipients, it gives me great pleasure to recognize the significant contribution made by Bell Let's Talk with regard to mental health," said Diane Harvey, Managing Director of the Association québécoise pour la réadaptation psychosociale (AQRP). "In these difficult times brought on by the health crisis we are all currently experiencing, we would like to thank Bell Let's Talk for your unwavering support of mental health in our communities."

Join in on Bell Let's Talk Day!

On Bell Let's Talk Day January 28, Canadians everywhere will join in the global mental health conversation. You can use a wide range of communications platforms to join in – and directly drive Bell's donations to Canadian mental health programs simply by participating.

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter. All at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,100 organizations providing mental health supports and services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

