BCE announces election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Mirko Bibic 344,565,474 98.95% 3,661,338 1.05% David F. Denison 342,148,007 98.25% 6,078,238 1.75% Robert P. Dexter 334,085,514 95.94% 14,140,503 4.06% Ian Greenberg 343,802,874 98.73% 4,423,143 1.27% Katherine Lee 346,446,607 99.49% 1,779,638 0.51% Monique F. Leroux 335,672,234 96.39% 12,553,783 3.61% Sheila A. Murray 334,076,539 95.94% 14,149,478 4.06% Gordon M. Nixon (Chair of the Board) 346,168,243 99.41% 2,057,774 0.59% Louis P. Pagnutti 342,641,177 98.40% 5,584,840 1.60% Calin Rovinescu 346,308,754 99.45% 1,917,263 0.55% Karen Sheriff 346,321,463 99.45% 1,904,554 0.55% Robert C. Simmonds 345,556,101 99.23% 2,669,916 0.77% Jennifer Tory 346,305,552 99.45% 1,920,465 0.55% Cornell Wright 346,300,865 99.45% 1,925,152 0.55%



BCE is pleased to welcome Jennifer Tory and Cornell Wright to the Board. Mrs. Tory was Chief Administrative Officer for Royal Bank of Canada until her retirement in 2019. Mr. Wright is Chair of the Corporate Department at law firm Torys and will become President of Wittington Investments at the end of this year.

Following the Annual Meeting, Barry K. Allen, Robert E. Brown, Thomas E. Richard and Paul R. Weiss retired from the BCE Board with our gratitude for their dedicated service to BCE's shareholders.

Women now represent 36% and visible minorities 14% of the BCE Board of Directors. Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE’s Annual Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside the country's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Bell supports the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. We measure our progress in increasing environmental sustainability, achieving a diverse and inclusive workplace, leading data governance and protection, and building stronger and healthier communities. This includes confronting the challenge of mental illness with the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which drives mental health awareness and action with programs like the annual Bell Let's Talk Day and Bell funding for community care, research and workplace programs nationwide all year round.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur

514-391-5263

marie-eve.francoeur@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

SOURCE Bell Canada