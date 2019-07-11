BCE Q2 2019 results to be announced August 1

MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its second-quarter 2019 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include George Cope, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mirko Bibic, Chief Operating Officer, and Glen LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-478-9326 or 416-340-2219. A replay will be available until midnight September 5, 2019 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 5175558#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE Q2-2019 conference call.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside Canada's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day, and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur

514-391-5263

marie-eve.francoeur@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

