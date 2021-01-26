Canadian brain research receives $4 million boost from Bell Let's Talk and the Government of Canada

Partnership enables new Brain Canada initiative addressing research and care gaps highlighted by the COVID-19 crisis

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Brain Canada and Bell Let's Talk today announced the new Bell Let's Talk-Brain Canada Mental Health Research Program to accelerate Canadian brain research while helping to address the impacts of COVID-19 on mental health care. Funding for the program is made up of a $2 million gift from Bell Let's Talk matched by the federal government through the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF).

"As brain health becomes an increasingly prominent societal issue, there is a growing need for scientific data to support new treatments," said Dr. Mona Nemer, Canada's Chief Science Advisor. "This new research program is taking great steps to address the complexity of these challenges by promoting collaborative and cross-disciplinary research."

"We're proud to partner with the federal government and Brain Canada to invest in timely research that will make a major contribution to effective, sustainable and accessible mental health care now and over the long term," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "The Bell Let's Talk-Brain Canada Mental Health Research Program supports novel and transformative research that aims to accelerate the integration of emerging scientific knowledge into developing and improving mental health care."

The COVID crisis has highlighted the need for enhanced mental health research and care initiatives: more than 60% of Canadians who struggle with a mental illness, and 40% of all Canadians, say their health has declined since the onset of COVID-19.

"The time to act is now," said Brain Canada CEO and President Dr. Viviane Poupon. "This research program comes at an important juncture. The next wave of the pandemic will be the mental health crisis. We must ensure our health care system is equipped to meet the rising demand for mental health resources, services and treatment options. To make advances in this space, we need to utilize new and emerging knowledge and find ways to implement it to achieve meaningful outcomes for Canadians."

"We are all living through a stressful period, and we know that Canadians are currently experiencing a deterioration in their mental health," said Dr. Gustavo Turecki, Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at McGill University, and Co-Director of the Douglas – Bell Canada Brain Bank based at the Douglas Mental Health University Institute. "The new research funding opportunity from Bell Let's Talk and Brain Canada comes at a critical time. It will inspire scientific breakthroughs – and ultimately it will fund research that will contribute to improving the mental health of Canadians."

Bell Let's Talk Day is January 28

Thursday is Bell Let's Talk Day, when Canadians everywhere will join in the global mental health conversation. You can use a wide range of communications platforms to join in – and directly drive Bell's donations to Canadian mental health programs simply by participating.

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitte r and YouTube view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter. All at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access.

About Bell Let's Talk

The Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,100 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada is a national non-profit organization that enables and supports excellent, innovative, paradigm-changing brain research in Canada. It plays a unique and invaluable role as the national convener of the brain research community. Brain Canada understands that better insight into how the brain works contributes to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of disorders of the brain, thereby improving the health outcomes and quality of life of all Canadians. To learn more, please visit braincanada.ca.

