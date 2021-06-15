Bell for Better: our commitment to a thriving, prosperous and more connected world for Canadians today and tomorrow

Growing industry leadership in environmental, social and governance standards

Accelerated investment of up to $14 billion from 2020 to 2022 to connect even more Canadians

from 2020 to 2022 to connect even more Canadians Commitment of $155 million for mental health initiatives by 2025 through Bell Let's Talk

for mental health initiatives by 2025 through Bell Let's Talk Adopting Science Based Targets to reduce GHG in line with Paris Climate Agreement by 2030

Workplace diversity programs and targets to reflect the communities we serve

MONTRÉAL, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced the launch of Bell for Better, our long-term commitment to create better outcomes for all stakeholders, including Canadian communities everywhere, employees, customers and shareholders alike.

With our connectivity commitments from the smallest rural communities to the largest cities, investments in mental health initiatives, environmental sustainability and an engaged workplace, Bell looks to create a thriving, prosperous and more connected world for Canadians across the country, especially as we recover from the unprecedented challenges of the COVID crisis.

"For 141 years, the Bell team has been an integral part of our communities, keeping Canadians connected and informed as together we built one of the world's most prosperous countries. Today, we look to the future with Bell for Better, a purpose-driven approach to making the communities in which we live and work even better," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE. "Bell is committed to making a significant contribution to Canada's social and economic progress with a sustainable business model that accelerates our goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world."

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) leadership

Environmental protection and addressing climate change are at the core of Bell's corporate responsibility approach, including adopting Science Based Targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in line with a 1.5°C emissions scenario and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Today also marks the release of Bell's 2020 Purpose and Corporate Responsibility Report. With a commitment to the highest ESG standards, Bell supports the social and economic prosperity of our communities through our unparalleled community investment, leadership in international standards compliance and strong performance on sustainability indices. We are dedicated to making a meaningful contribution toward creating a sustainable future for Canadians and the world by providing our customers with access to the most innovative and efficient broadband networks and communications services.

"By adhering to the highest ESG standards throughout our operations, Bell ensures every action we take is viewed through the lens of societal and environmental benefits. This includes increasing sustainability not just in our operations but across the economy, achieving a diverse and inclusive workplace, leading in data governance and protection, and building stronger and healthier communities," said Mr. Bibic. "Bell's 2020 Purpose and Corporate Responsibility Report demonstrates how the actions we are taking as a company are making a significant contribution to Canadian communities and the economy, to our customers, team members and shareholders."

Bell for Better in action

With Bell for Better, Bell is formalizing its commitment to the highest in ESG standards based on these pillars:

Better World

Commit to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement and the Science Based Targets initiative, and achieve carbon neutral operations by 2025. Bell has also recycled 11.7 million devices to date and is consistently named one of Canada's Greenest Employers.

Continue to lead the industry in mental health with $155M committed to mental health initiatives by 2025 through Bell Let's Talk, Canada's largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health.

committed to mental health initiatives by 2025 through Bell Let's Talk, Canada's largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health. Invest in Canadian innovation with an industry-leading $500M in research and development spending annually.

Better Communities

Invest up to $14 billion from 2020 to 2022 to deliver faster and better connectivity to more Canadians.

from 2020 to 2022 to deliver faster and better connectivity to more Canadians. Connect rural and underserved communities by making fast and reliable Wireless Home Internet available to more than 750,000 households in rural communities by year-end.

Donate refurbished company computers, printers and other electronic devices to schools through the national Computers for Success Plus program.

Better Workplace

The introduction of Bell for Better is supported by a national media campaign on television, digital and social media, out-of-home and print platforms describing the initiative.

For more information, please visit Bell.ca/BellforBetter.

About Bell

The Bell team builds world-leading broadband wireless and fibre networks, provides innovative mobile, TV, Internet and business communications services and delivers the most compelling content with premier television, radio, out of home and digital media brands. With a goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, Bell serves more than 22 million consumer and business customer connections across every province and territory. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE). To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better, the company is investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. We measure our progress in increasing environmental sustainability, achieving a diverse and inclusive workplace, leading data governance and protection, and building stronger and healthier communities. This includes confronting the challenge of mental illness with the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which drives mental health awareness and action with programs like the annual Bell Let's Talk Day and Bell funding for community care, research and workplace programs nationwide all year round.

Media inquiries

Jacqueline Michelis

613-785-1427

jacqueline.michelis@bell.ca

@Bell_LetsTalk

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities, including in particular, our anticipated capital expenditures, network deployment plans and the benefits expected to result therefrom, including our two-year increased capital investment program to accelerate broadband network and 5G footprint expansion, as well as our corporate responsibility and ESG objectives (which include, without limitation, our objectives concerning diversity and inclusion, community investments and contributions, our commitment to the highest ESG standards, targeted reductions in the level of our greenhouse gas emissions, our plan to be carbon neutral across our operations by 2025) and the benefits expected to result therefrom, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our capital investment and network deployment plans, as well as our corporate responsibility and ESG objectives, and the benefits expected to result therefrom are subject to risks and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that our capital investment and network deployment plans, or our corporate responsibility and ESG objectives, will be completed or that the benefits expected to result therefrom will be realized. The value of the planned investments assumes our ability to access or generate the necessary sources of capital. However, there can be no certainty that the required sources of capital will be available with the result that the actual investments made by us could materially differ from current expectations. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE Inc.'s (BCE) 2020 Annual MD&A dated March 4, 2021, BCE's 2021 First Quarter MD&A dated April 28, 2021 and BCE's news release dated April 29, 2021 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.

