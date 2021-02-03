Noovo’s news show LE FIL to debut on March 29

Bell Media is continuing its industry leading investment in and commitment to offer enhanced information and entertainment programming across all platforms

Montréal, February 3, 2021 – Noovo today announced that its news show LE FIL will air for the first time on March 29. Noovo’s news division, Noovo Info, will feature a strong team of journalists covering current affairs and subjects of interest to Quebecers across the province. LE FIL’s local and national broadcasts are sure to become essential news viewing for Québec audiences, benefiting the TV ecosystem as a whole.

“With LE FIL, we will provide news reports that are aligned with the Noovo brand and its DNA: engaging, genuine and contemporary. It’s a new voice that will offer Québec greater editorial diversity and appeal to the public. To date, we have hired nearly sixty people to launch our new information service in the last few months. We are extremely proud of the journalists we have recruited for the launch of Noovo Info and LE FIL, as well as our contributors, content producers, researchers, managers and technicians who will handle the day-to-day production of the shows,” said Jean-Philippe Pineault, General Manager, News and Information, Bell Media.

“Coming from a wide range of backgrounds, they will form a dynamic, experienced and versatile team. With the support of our anchors Noémi Mercier, Lisa-Marie Blais, Michel Bherer and Meeker Guerrier, the team will give the news broadcasts on each of our channels a distinctive tone and feel,” added Mr. Pineault.

LE FIL

The news show LE FIL will air every day of the week on Noovo during various time slots:



Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. (60 minutes)

National segment (30 minutes), hosted by Noémi Mercier

Québec City, Mauricie, Estrie and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean editions, from 5:30 p.m., hosted by Lisa-Marie Blais

Montréal edition, from 5:30 p.m., hosted by Noémi Mercier

Monday to Friday, 10 p.m. (30 minutes)

National segment, hosted by Michel Bherer

Québec City, Mauricie, Estrie, and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean editions, from 10:10 pm, hosted by Lisa-Marie Blais

Montréal edition, from 10:10 p.m., hosted by Michel Bherer

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. (60 minutes)

National edition, hosted by Meeker Guerrier

Noovo will have a newsroom in Montréal at 1755 René-Lévesque Boulevard East and in Québec City at 900 d’Youville Street, along with bureaus in Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke and Saguenay.

Further announcements regarding Noovo Info, the news division of Noovo, will be made soon.

About Noovo

Noovo is the network that does things differently! Reality TV, comedy, variety, and fiction from here and abroad: Noovo’s rich, entertaining and unifying programming offers an escape from everyday life. Noovo shatters the conventional television model by offering content on all platforms, for everyone, everywhere, all the time. A division of Bell Media, Noovo includes television stations in Montréal, Québec, Saguenay, Sherbrooke, and Trois-Rivières, as well as affiliates stations in Gatineau, Rivière-du-Loup and Val-d’Or. The network’s ad-supported VOD service Noovo.ca provides access to all of the brand’s original programming in addition to exclusive content. To explore the Noovo universe, visit noovo.ca.

About Bell Media in Québec

Bell Media is a leading content creation company with premier assets in Québec in television, radio, digital media, out-of-home, and more. Bell Media operates a number of French-language TV services in Québec including Noovo (with five corporate-owned local stations, three network affiliates, and Noovo.ca), as well as eight specialty and pay TV services - Canal D, Canal Vie, Z, VRAK, Investigation, SUPER ÉCRAN, Cinépop, and RDS, Québec’s #1 sports channel. Bell Media currently has three of the Top 5 most-watched shows on French Entertainment Specialty in key demos, including six of the Top 10 original productions. Bell Media also operates CTV Montréal (the #1 English news outlet in Québec), and develops and operates websites, apps, and online platforms for its news, sports, and entertainment brands, including RDS Direct. Bell Media owns Crave, the only Canadian bilingual video streaming service, offering more than 7,200 hours of exclusive French-language content. Bell Media is Québec’s leading radio broadcaster, with 25 stations in 13 communities, all part of the iHeartRadio Canada brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Montréal-based Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. Bell Media owns a minority interest in Montréal’s Grande Studios. Bell Media is proud of its role in fostering diversity and inclusion with equity-seeking groups within the company and across Canada’s media industry. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada’s largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.