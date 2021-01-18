Media Advisory - Bell Let's Talk and Queen's University present a webinar about mental health in diverse communities

WHEN: Friday, January 22, 12-1pm ET







WHERE: Online webinar, please register here.







WHO: Moderator: Dr. Jane Philpott



Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Director of the School of Medicine at Queen's University; and former federal Minister of Health and Minister of Indigenous Affairs.









Dr. Kenneth Fung



Staff Psychiatrist and Clinical Director of the Asian Initiative in Mental Health Program at the Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network; and Associate Professor with Equity, Gender and Populations Division at the Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto.









Asante Haughton



Public speaker and human rights activist focused on looking at mental health through the prism of racism.









Dr. Myrna Lashley



Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry, McGill; and researcher at the Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research.









President Natan Obed