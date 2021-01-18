Media Advisory - Bell Let's Talk and Queen's University present a webinar about mental health in diverse communities
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk today announced a live webinar presented by Queen's University about mental health in diverse communities. The discussion will focus on resiliency and mental well-being.
WHEN:
Friday, January 22, 12-1pm ET
WHERE:
Online webinar, please register here.
WHO:
Moderator: Dr. Jane Philpott
Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Director of the School of Medicine at Queen's University; and former federal Minister of Health and Minister of Indigenous Affairs.
Dr. Kenneth Fung
Staff Psychiatrist and Clinical Director of the Asian Initiative in Mental Health Program at the Toronto Western Hospital, University Health Network; and Associate Professor with Equity, Gender and Populations Division at the Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto.
Asante Haughton
Public speaker and human rights activist focused on looking at mental health through the prism of racism.
Dr. Myrna Lashley
Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry, McGill; and researcher at the Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research.
President Natan Obed
President of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and former Director of Social and Cultural Development for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.
