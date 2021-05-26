Bell expands Canada's fastest-ranked and most-awarded 5G wireless network in Manitoba

St. Andrews and Stonewall added to Manitoba's growing 5G network

WINNIPEG, MB, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Bell today announced the latest expansion of Canada's fastest-ranked 5G wireless network to more Manitoba communities, delivering next-generation wireless connections to drive innovation and unleash new economic opportunities across the province.

Now available in St. Andrews and Stonewall, the Bell 5G network now offers 9 Manitoba municipalities the best in mobile connectivity. Building on initial 5G service launches in select parts of Winnipeg and Brandon in 2020, more Manitobans are now connected with the wireless technology of the future, with superfast data speeds and unprecedented capacity to enable next-generation applications like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, fully connected homes and vehicles, and Smart City platforms.

"As part of our ongoing capital investment plan for Manitoba, Bell Mobility is thrilled to bring 5G wireless service to St. Andrews and Stonewall, putting these communities at the forefront of mobile communications in Canada," said Ryan Klassen, Vice Chair of Bell MTS & Western Canada. "Bell fibre and wireless networks will be the backbone of Manitoba's economy into the future, delivering the better and faster connections that are already transforming the way Manitobans live and do business."

Bell is extending Canada's most-awarded 5G network to more locations in Manitoba throughout the year, building on previous 5G wireless deployments in Brandon, Cornwallis, East St. Paul, Elton, Selkirk, Steinbach and Winnipeg. Bell's 5G network offers peak theoretical mobile data speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps, covering approximately 35% of the Canadian population and on track to cover up to 70% by the end of the year. For more about Bell 5G, please visit Bell.ca/5G.

"This important investment by Bell MTS to expand its 5G network into more communities across Manitoba will benefit businesses, residential customers and our provincial economy through better connections and opportunities," said Ralph Eichler, Minister of Economic Development and Jobs and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lakeside.

In addition to the latest in wireless network technology, Bell MTS continues to invest in connecting more communities with the most advanced network and service innovations for both consumers and businesses such as Gigabit Fibe Internet, Whole Home Wi-Fi and Fibe TV. With pure fibre Internet, Bell MTS is bringing the world's fastest Internet technology to more than 30 cities, towns and rural communities in Manitoba – including our announcement of a historic $400 million fibre rollout in the City of Winnipeg.

About Bell MTS

Bell MTS is part of BCE, Canada's largest communications company, and provides advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout Manitoba. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading television, radio, out of home and digital media assets in Manitoba and across Canada. To learn more, please visit BellMTS.ca or BCE.ca .

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our network deployment and capital investment plans in Manitoba and the expected benefits to result therefrom. They describe our expectations as of the date hereof and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake to update or revise them thereafter.

All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations.

For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain forward-looking statements made in this news release, please refer to BCE's 2019 Annual MD&A dated March 5, 2020 (included in BCE's 2019 Annual Report), filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at Sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). This document is also available at BCE.ca.

