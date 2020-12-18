Bell connecting Canadians at home for the holidays with free TV programming and no extra usage fees on residential Internet

Across the country, Bell team members continue to step up for our customers and communities in an extraordinary year

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As the Bell team continues to keep Canada connected and informed 24/7 throughout the COVID crisis, the company announced today it will be waiving residential Internet overage fees until January 4 while also offering a variety of free television programming across multiple media platforms.

"I'm pleased we can provide these benefits to our residential customers as everyone spends more time at home during these holidays, and very proud of the Bell team members working to ensure Canadian consumers, businesses, governments and emergency responders continue to stay connected around the clock," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. "Bell people have been front and centre in Canada's response to the COVID crisis, delivering the reliable network connections and innovative services necessary to keep our country moving forward, while also continuing to find new ways to support our customers and communities throughout the challenges of an exceptional year."

In stores and network centres, in the field and at home, Bell team members are at work in every province and territory of the country. Network teams continue to maintain 99.99+% availability across Bell's wireless and wireline networks; Bell and The Source stores, following all government directives and public health guidelines, are open to provide essential support (please see the Bell store locator and The Source store locator); and customer service teams and installation and repair crews remain available during the holidays to safely support Bell customers.

Residential Internet usage fees

For residential Internet customers not already on unlimited service plans, Bell will waive any extra usage fees from today until January 4. This program will apply automatically so customers won't have to make any adjustments to their accounts. Please visit Bell.ca/COVID-19 for more details.

Free previews on Bell TV

Bell Fibe TV, Alt TV and Satellite TV are offering free previews of more than 50 family, educational, lifestyle, entertainment and multicultural TV channels, including Animal Planet; CTV Drama, CTV Life, CTV Sci-Fi and CTV News Channel; HGTV Canada; History; Hollywood Suite; ICI RDI; Max; NBA League Pass; Showcase HD; StudioCanal; Toon-a-Vision; Planète+; and W Network. Please visit Bell.ca/FreePreviews for more.

Crave and Super Écran

A great selection of premium Crave and Super Écran programming is now available for free preview, including the first seasons of Canadian comedy hit Letterkenny, City on a Hill, La Malédiction de Jonathan Plourde, Lourd, Murder in the Bayou, Ray Donovan, The Affair and The L Word: Generation Q, until January 11.

Free movie: Sonic the Hedgehog

Bell is making the Sonic the Hedgehog movie available free through Bell TV pay per view and video on demand until January 4.

Bell's COVID-19 response

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Bell's response has been guided by these operating principles: Keep Canadians connected and informed, support our customers and communities, and protect the health and safety of the public, our customers and team.

In addition to the continued rollout of Bell fibre, wireless and Wireless Home Internet networks during COVID-19, including the launch of Canada's fastest 5G service, Bell has also invested in extensive new network capacity to handle unprecedented usage increases due to the crisis.

The team has also stepped up to invest in our communities, growing our Bell Let's Talk commitment by $5 million to support organizations working on the frontlines to address the mental health impacts of COVID-19, expedited Bell True Patriot Love Fund mental health grants, and created the $5 million Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund to focus on mental health support for racialized communities.

Bell has also donated 1.5 million protective face masks for use by healthcare and other frontline workers across the country, and Bell Mobility continues to provide smartphones, tablets and airtime at no cost to healthcare facilities, shelters and other organizations across Canada providing localized social services during the crisis.

Please visit Bell.ca/COVID-19 for more about how Bell is keeping Canadians connected.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

