Bell applauds Deloitte report on benefits of workplace mental health programs

Study finds investing in mentally healthy workplaces is good for people, good for business

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Bell today welcomed Deloitte Canada's release of its study of 10 major Canadian companies that found organizations operating workplace mental health programs achieve a significant return on investment (ROI) with clear human resources and financial benefits.

The first study of its kind in Canada, Deloitte's The ROI in workplace mental health programs: Good for people, good for business is based on data collected from Bell, Air Canada, ATB Financial, Canada Life, CIBC, Desjardins Group, Enbridge, Energir, Husky Energy and Morneau Shepell.

Deloitte analyzed savings achieved from reduced short and long-term disability costs and increased productivity relative to the costs of mental health programs, calculating a median annual ROI of $1.62 for companies with programs in place up to 3 years and $2.18 for those with initiatives in place longer than 3 years.

Deloitte found that Bell's ROI for its workplace mental health program, implemented in 2010 as part of the Bell Let's Talk initiative, was $4.10. Bell's initiatives to improve mental health awareness, training and benefits have reduced short-term disability claims related to mental health by 20%, and reduced relapse and recurrence by 50%.

"Workplace mental health leadership has been a key pillar of Bell Let's Talk, alongside anti-stigma, access to care and research, since the beginning of the initiative. We're pleased to have participated in Deloitte's ground-breaking study, which confirms the value of promoting mental health on the job for both your team and your bottom line," said George Cope, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada. "We hope the clear benefits achieved by these leading Canadian companies studied by Deloitte will encourage more businesses to enhance or introduce their own mental health programs. Bell is always open to sharing our experiences with other companies interested in introducing workplace mental health initiatives."

The Deloitte report reinforces the value in adopting Canada's National Standard for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace. Adopted by Bell in 2013, this important guide developed by the Mental Health Commission of Canada with partners such as Bell Let's Talk helps organizations of all kinds create work environments that support the overall mental well-being of employees.

Other recent Canadian studies have highlighted the need for improvements in workplace mental health awareness and action, including the 2019 Sun Life Barometer, which determined 60% of workers struggling with mental health issues are not accessing support from their workplace benefits, and research by RBC Insurance that found while 30% of those who have taken disability leave did so for mental health reasons, two-thirds of Canadians continue to see workplace disability as a physical issue; most people surveyed did not view depression and anxiety as disabilities.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, business communications services and premier multimedia content and platforms with Bell Media. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives across the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

