Bell True Patriot Love Fund awards grants in support of mental health for military families

True Patriot Love Foundation today announced the recipients of the 2020 Bell True Patriot Love Fund. The selection of grant recipients was expedited this year to support 5 organizations that are equipped and able to provide immediate mental health support to serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans and their families during the COVID-19 crisis.

The programs receiving funding offer a wide range of services and supports including mental health crisis support for Veterans and serving members; post-traumatic stress counselling; yoga and other therapeutic interventions reducing isolation and stimulating cognitive activity for Veterans in long-term care; virtual telemedicine mental health supports; and virtual psycho-educational services.

Launched in 2013 in partnership with Bell Let’s Talk, the Bell True Patriot Love Fund is a multi-year initiative supporting mental health programs for the military and Veteran community across Canada. Since the launch, a total of $2 million has been committed to the mental health of military families with 100 grants distributed to date to support much needed programs and resources. Receiving grants in 2020 are:

Legacy Place Society, Alberta – Responding to the increased need for mental health crisis support as a result of COVID-19.

Project Trauma Support, Ontario – Post-Traumatic Growth Program with social distancing measures in place.

Québec Veterans Foundation, Québec – Yoga and Meditation program with social distancing in place.

Valcartier Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC), Québec – In-person with social distancing and virtual mental health supports through Beacon telemedicine for military families in rural Eastern Québec.

Veterans Transition Network, Nova Scotia – Virtual psycho-educational programming in Atlantic Canada.

“As we face the difficulties associated with the pandemic, now more than ever we need to come together to support those who have and continue to serve and protect our country. Many military families already face challenges and the COVID-19 crisis can intensify pre-existing issues. Access to mental health programs and resources are vital, and we are proud to partner with Bell Let’s Talk to support serving members, Veterans and families most in need in communities across Canada.”

Nick Booth, CEO, True Patriot Love Foundation

“Bell Let’s Talk is honoured to support the mental health of Canada’s military members, Veterans and their families through the Bell True Patriot Love Fund. In the midst of the COVID-19 impact, this year’s Fund recipients are making tremendous efforts during these challenging times to provide increased mental health supports for those who serve our country.”

Mary Deacon, Chair, Bell Let’s Talk

“Due to COVID-19 and economic uncertainty we are in a season of extending extra vigilance to our military families. Physical distancing isn’t going to prevent us from connecting and providing unique means of strengthening the family. We continue to focus on facilitating a call during times of personal crisis and education partnerships that are relevant to today’s emerging needs. Legacy Place Society appreciates the support from the Bell True Patriot Love Fund.”

Diana Festejo, Executive Director, Legacy Place Society

“At this time of global uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health becomes even more important. Project Trauma Support delivers a program for military members, Veterans and first responders who have been psychologically impacted as a result of their service. We are grateful to Bell Let’s Talk and True Patriot Love for being strong supporters of military families. We could not stand in service to our servicemen and women without your help.”

Manuela Joannou, Director, Project Trauma Support

“The first call we received from a partner in March, as we were trying to manage the COVID-19 crisis, came from True Patriot Love. Once again, True Patriot Love demonstrated its undeniable leadership. This pandemic has caused significant collateral impacts, and we need to stand united for our Veterans. With support from the Bell True Patriot Love Fund, we will be able to continue offering wellness activities dedicated to Veterans who need them now more than ever.”

Anne Hurtubise, Executive Director (interim), Quebéc Veterans Foundation

“By implementing our virtualization project and enhancing mental health services with support from the Bell True Patriot Love Fund, we will be able to sustain our virtual response to COVID-19 in rural Eastern Québec and help in new ways the families that are turning to us and requesting mental health services.”

Frédéric Moisan, Executive Director, Valcartier MFRC

“Over the past 6 years, the support of the Bell True Patriot Love Fund has helped us expand our Veterans’ programs from coast to coast, allowing us to train more counsellors, expand our services in both languages, and offer hundreds of hours of Veterans’ counselling in communities across Canada. Thanks to Bell Let’s Talk and True Patriot Love our programs have remained accessible to Veterans regardless of where they live, the language they speak, or the challenges they face due to COVID‑19.”

Oliver Thorne, Executive Director, Veterans Transition Network

About True Patriot Love Foundation

Founded in 2009, True Patriot Love Foundation has become Canada’s leading organization supporting the military community. The foundation raises awareness around the challenges related to military service and funds programs for serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans and their families that support their well-being, enable rehabilitation and recovery from injury, assist the children and spouses of those who serve, and promote re-integration into communities following service. Since inception, True Patriot Love has committed over $28 million in funding to 825 community-based programs across the country, which has helped change the lives of more than 30,000 military members, Veterans and families. For more information, visit www.truepatriotlove.com.

