Bell Let's Talk launches BIPOC mental health podcast series

Health experts and guests with lived experience discuss the impacts of racism on mental health

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk is introducing a new mental health podcast series, From Where We Stand: Conversations on Race and Mental Health, hosted by CTV's Your Morning's Anne-Marie Mediwake, iHeartRadio Canada's CHUM 104.5 co-host of Marilyn Denis and Jamar, Jamar McNeil, and broadcaster and comedian, Candy Palmater. Starting on October 6 and over the next 6 weeks, the series will explore mental health issues affecting culturally diverse communities throughout Canada and feature mental health experts and guests from Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities.

"Bell Let's Talk is pleased to launch this new mental health podcast series to put a spotlight on mental health in culturally diverse communities," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "By taking part in these podcast conversations, this informed, diverse group of mental health experts and people with lived-experience will help advance mental health and wellness in new and necessary ways."

The podcast series will feature guests sharing their personal stories and mental health journeys, alongside mental health experts from BIPOC communities who can help Canadians understand the impacts of racism and injustice on mental health. Weekly episodes will explore a wide range of topics, including intergenerational trauma, first generation immigrant experiences, language barriers and how stigma affects men's mental health.

"I am honoured to be hosting this important new Bell Let's Talk podcast series alongside my co-hosts, Jamar McNeil and Candy Palmater," said Anne-Marie Mediwake. "These conversations are already happening among racially marginalized friends and families across the country. This podcast gives them a place to come together to offer help, healing, and insight into the struggles faced by Canadians living with racism and the unique way it impacts mental health. We're not just hearing stories, we're providing expert help and resources. I invite all Canadians to join us for these important conversations."

To subscribe to the From Where We Stand: Conversations on Race and Mental Health podcast series, please go to iHeartRadio, Amazon, Apple, Google or Spotify. The series will also be available to radio stations for broadcast from Orbyt Media: info@orbytmedia.com.

On cause podcast on Noovo Moi

Earlier this year, Bell Let's Talk ambassador Joanie Gonthier also hosted a mental health podcast series which is available on the Noovo Moi platform. On cause features special guests discussing a variety of mental health topics and sharing their personal stories. A second series of podcasts is currently in production.

"Discussing the challenges of mental health with others has allowed me to better understand their personal experiences and help reduce the stigma that too often stops us from seeking help," said Joanie Gonthier. "Thanks to Noovo Moi, I am pleased that the On cause podcasts have brought together so many people to remind them that they are not alone."

Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund

The Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund supports the mental health and well-being of BIPOC communities across Canada. Since its launch in 2020, the Diversity Fund has distributed $2.25 million in grants to support organizations working to improve access to mental health care for members of BIPOC communities in Canada.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,300 organizations providing mental health supports and services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries

Jacqueline Michelis

613 785-1427

jacqueline.michelis@bell.ca

@Bell_LetsTalk

@Bell_News

SOURCE Bell Canada