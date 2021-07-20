Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund now open for new applications

Grants of up to $200,000 for organizations supporting access to culturally informed mental health care for BIPOC communities

MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced that applications are now being accepted for grants from the 2021 Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund, which supports organizations working to increase access to culturally informed mental health and well-being support within Canada's Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities.

"Recognizing the impacts of racism and social injustice, the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund works to address the specific mental health needs of ethno-cultural communities across Canada," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "Since its launch last summer, the Fund has distributed $2.25 million in grants to 16 organizations performing vital work in their communities, and we're now ready to welcome new applications for support."

The Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund was launched in July 2020 and provides grants of up to $200,000 to organizations working to address the mental health impacts of systemic racism. The funding process is informed by a team of health experts, persons with lived experience and BIPOC community leaders that reviews funding applications and selects final grant recipients.

Bell Let's Talk encourages Canadian registered charities, non-profits and other community organizations to apply for grants, which will be disbursed in early 2022. To learn more about projects already funded by the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund, please click here.

Application Information Sessions

Anyone interested in applying for a grant can join a Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund Application Information Session. Sessions will take place on August 4 in French and August 5 in English, and you can register here. Recordings of the sessions will also be available on the Bell Let's Talk website.

New podcast series

Bell Let's Talk is set to unveil a new podcast series this fall highlighting the mental health experiences of Canada's BIPOC communities. Each episode will feature guests sharing their personal stories and mental health journeys as well as mental health experts from BIPOC communities who can help Canadians understand the impacts of racism and injustice on the mental health of BIPOC Canadians.

About Bell Let's Talk

The Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,100 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

