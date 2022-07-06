Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund now open for applications

Annual fund supporting Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour communities (BIPOC) that enhance access to culturally informed mental health care

MONTRÉAL, July 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell today announced that applications for grants are now being accepted for the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund. The annual program supports organizations working to improve access to mental health and well-being support for BIPOC communities throughout Canada.

"The Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund supports local and grassroots organizations that provide access to culturally informed mental health and wellness supports and services in many diverse communities across the country. As demand for mental health care continues to increase, we are committed to supporting more organizations doing vitally important work in these communities."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

Bell Let's Talk encourages organizations to apply for a grant to support local mental health programs by visiting Bell.ca/LetsTalk. The application period runs from July 6 until August 16 and recipients will be announced in January 2023. All applications received are reviewed by members of our Circle of Advisors, individuals from BIPOC communities with lived experience, community leaders and subject matter experts.

"The impact the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund has on BIPOC communities is significant. The Fund fosters dignity, respect a sense of community and wellbeing across Canada by supporting accessible resources, such as employment training for people who are struggling with isolation, mental health and addiction issues and other social determinants of health. The projects that are submitted for funding are vital to the wellbeing of BIPOC communities including women and children, seniors, refugees, victims of wars and domestic violence, LGBTQ2+, and Indigenous peoples. As someone, who has survived many struggles, including mental health and addiction issues, it is an honor and a privilege for me to give back to the community that has given me a second chance at life with a sense of purpose and gratitude."

- Paulette Walker, Bell Let's Talk Circle of Advisors

Since its launch in 2020, the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund has supported 28 organizations supporting BIPOC communities including inaugural donations to Black Youth Helpline and the National Association of Friendship Centres.

Here are some highlights of the impact the Diversity Fund is having in communities around the country:

Inaugural partner, National Association of Friendship Centres, increased access to over 100 Elders, youth and community members during COVID-19. This was instrumental to ensure that social connections remained and removed barriers in accessing online/in person programs and services being offered at the Friendship Centres across the country





MOSAIC, a 2020 recipient, provided more than 213 counselling sessions. Clients learned how to do self-care, manage stress and anxiety, how to come out of a toxic relationship, manage depression, how to say no, how to behave with their spouses and children, how to accept their gender, how to deal with isolation, and how to deal with homesickness





Nurrait | Jeunes Karibus, a 2020 recipient, provides the Ikaartuit program for Inuit youth to help promote self-determination and to contribute to the development of greater self-awareness. Results are showing that participants are discovering strengths or skills, setting new goals and feeling more connected to their culture since participating in the program.

Quick Facts

$1.1 million in new grants announced in 2022

in new grants announced in 2022 $3.35 million in grants since 2020

in grants since 2020 28 Diversity Fund recipients

To learn more about the Diversity Fund recipients, please watch the videos here.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,300 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

