Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund announces new grant recipients

MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In celebration of Mental Health Week, Bell Let's Talk today announced $500,000 in new grants from the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund to support 6 more organizations working to improve access to mental health care for members of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities in Canada.

Launched in 2020, the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund provides grants for organizations working to increase access to culturally informed mental health and well-being support for BIPOC communities. Since the launch, 28 organizations have received grants including inaugural donations to Black Youth Helpline and the National Association of Friendship Centres.

Bell Let's Talk worked with members of our Circle of Advisors, individuals from the BIPOC community with lived experience, community leaders and subject matter experts to select 12 organizations to receive grants this year.

Here are the most recent Diversity Fund grant recipients:

Recipients announced in January 2022:

"Bell Let's Talk understands the importance of investing in and with Indigenous peoples. The Cultural Care-Elder Wellness Project will provide holistic, wrap-around mental health and wellness supports. By enabling healing pathways, social transformations and actions will lead to positive lifestyles causing ripple effects into healthier families, guided trauma recovery, supported healing and tools and resources necessary to overcome barriers. This project was designed with the Indigenous community and will be delivered by an all-Indigenous team, through Ka Ni Kanichihk, an Indigenous-led organization. There's tremendous strength in working together, and the support and partnership of Bell Let's Talk makes such a difference."

- Dodie Jordaan, Executive Director, Ka Ni Kanichihk Inc.

"The financial support from Bell Let's Talk will enable Moksha Canada to provide free mental health, wellness counselling sessions, and support group sessions to racialized youth in York Region. A safe and inclusive space will be created for Black and South Asian youth, providing them with timely support, tools and resources to address any barriers to accessing mental health support and empowering them to realize their full potential. The project will engage experienced mental health professionals who will provide one-on-one and group counselling sessions to address mental health challenges experienced by racialized and newcomer youth."

- Sunil Channan, Executive Director, Moksha Canada Foundation

"We are very pleased to announce our latest Diversity Fund recipients. These outstanding organizations are working hard to improve access to culturally informed mental health and wellness supports and services in many diverse communities across the country. On behalf of Bell Let's Talk, congratulations to each of them for continuing their incredible work during these challenging times of increased demand for care and support."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

Quick Facts

$1.1 million in new grants

in new grants $3.35 million in grants since 2020

in grants since 2020 28 Diversity Fund recipients

To learn more about the Diversity Fund recipients, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,300 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

